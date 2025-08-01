We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 68.58 cm (27) UHD 4K IPS monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Large display immersion
68.58 cm (27) IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side virtually borderless design
Vivid color & HDR
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
-
SDR
-
HDR effect on
HDR effect to SDR content
LG UHD 4K HDR monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
True colors and wide view
IPS display 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum provides outstanding color accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enhance games up to 4K and HDR
Immersive gaming experience
27UP650K boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
Vividly and realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP650K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfortable
The one-click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic design with features of tilt, height, pivot and one-click stand.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
68.4 cm (27)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/sq.m (400 nit)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
68.4 cm (27)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/sq.m (400 nit)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/sq.m (320nit)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
"613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)"
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
44W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Display Port
YES
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
Get 7.50%* instant Cashback up to ₹2000* (Max Discount) on No Cost EMI on selected credit and debit cards. Cashback offer not valid on payment via QR Code. For More details click here.