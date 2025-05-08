68.58 cm(27) UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraFine Display.
Details Mastered
The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color.
Space
68.58 cm(27) IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
|Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB-C ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB-C cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.
USB-C offering easy control and connectivity.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
27UP850K boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
-
Black Stabilizer
Step ahead in the dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP850K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Easy and Comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
68.4 cm (27)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2025
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
68.4 cm (27)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
44W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
185W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
What people are saying
Find Locally
PICKS FOR YOU:
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.