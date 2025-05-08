Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
68.58 cm(27) UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850K-W
LG 27UP850K-W uhd-4k-5k Front view
Key Features

  • 68.58 cm(27) UHD 4K IPS display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • USB-C
  • Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
More

LG UltraFine Display.

Details Mastered

Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.

The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color.

Space

68.58 cm(27) IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion.

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View.
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

This monitor, with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for content creators, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Optimize color performance by using hardware calibration through the LG Calibration studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB-C ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB-C cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices. 

4K Display

 4K

   Display

Data Transfer

 Data

     Transfer

Up to 96W of Power Delivery

Up to 96W

of Power Delivery 

Charging All Devices with One Cable

Charging All Devices

with One Cable

USB-C offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP850K boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  •

    Dynamic Action Sync

    React swiftly

    Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

  •

    Black Stabilizer

    Step ahead in the dark

    Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP850K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Pivot

Pivot

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    68.4 cm (27)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2025

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    68.4 cm (27)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.9kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.1kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    185W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

