LG 68.58 cm (27) 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

LG 68.58 cm (27) 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

LG 68.58 cm (27) 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27US550-W
LG 27US550-W Monitors Front view
side view
rear view
+15 degree side view
-15 degree side view
rear perspective view
front view
front view with low height
front view with pivot
+15 degree side view
+15 degree side view with tilt
overhead view
+45 degree swivel
-45 degree swivel
close-up view of rear stand

Key Features

  • 27 (68.58 cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Brightness 300nits upgrade
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • LG Switch
More
LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details mastered

On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enjoy your creativity

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.

Display

27 (68.4cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160)

IPS (178° Wide view)

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

300nits brightness

Feature

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

On the left is an FHD image, and on the right is a 4K UHD image.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate color expression, thanks to UHD 4K.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment.

Tilt

Height

Swivel

Pivot

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US550 in the LG.com Support Menu.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    68.58

  • Display - Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/sq.m (300 nit)

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display - Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2025

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    68.58

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/sq.m (300 nit)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/sq.m (240 nit)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 * 447 * 167

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x539.2x253.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    India

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics India Limited, Plot No. A-5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Taluka Shirur, Pune - 412220, Maharashtra, India

  • Net quantity

    1

