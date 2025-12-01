We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 68.58 cm (27) 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
Details mastered
On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enjoy your creativity
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.
Display
27 (68.4cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
300nits brightness
Feature
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US550 in the LG.com Support Menu.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
68.58
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/sq.m (300 nit)
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
2025
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
68.58
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/sq.m (300 nit)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/sq.m (240 nit)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
HDR 10
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 * 447 * 167
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x539.2x253.2
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.2
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
Power Consumption (Max.)
26W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes
LEGAL INFO.
Country of origin
India
Manufactured by
LG Electronics India Limited, Plot No. A-5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Taluka Shirur, Pune - 412220, Maharashtra, India
Net quantity
1
What people are saying
