LG MyView 32 (81.28 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS + Special Printed Edition | LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, UVnano 99.9% Bacteria-Free, Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Dual Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance (FN5U, Black)
-
-
LG MyView 32 (81.28 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Model No
-
HBS-FN5U
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm
-
16.1 x 32.766 x 25.0
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm
-
54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5
-
Product Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.0054
-
Charging Case Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.039
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
90 x 90.6 x 58
-
Carton Weight (kg)
-
0.1635
-
USB C-type (Female)
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED Indicator
(BT, Power on, Battery)
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
BLE supporting
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
-
canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
-
Dyn 6Φ
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Mic type (C Mic / D Mic )
-
Analog MEMS
-
# of Mic
-
2 pairs
-
# of Mic per function
-
2 pairs (For Call)
-
NR/EC
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
-
Yes
-
Pre-Set EQ (Bass, Normal, Treble, Flat)
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
-
55 mAh *2
-
Battery Charging time
-
within 1 hours
-
Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)
-
6
-
Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life
-
5min / 1hr
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
-
390 mAh
-
Battery Charging time
-
within 2 hours
-
Battery Life (Playing Music with Charging Case)
-
18
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Companion App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPx4
-
Wear sensor
-
Yes
-
Voice Prompt
-
English
-
Touch
-
Yes
-
Simple manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty
-
Yes
-
Data cable
-
Yes
-
WEEE Card
-
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
-
L,S
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
-
1 N
-
Country of Origin
-
Korea
-
Manufactured By
-
Area C5-4 TRANG DUE IZ, ANDUONG DIST HAI PHONG CITY, VIETNAM
-
Imported By
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. ,PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2,GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308,NEAR RANJANGAON GANAPATI, TALUKA SHIRUR ,PUNE, MAHARASHTRA- 411002
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5 (80 cm)
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
32SR50F-W
-
Year
-
2024
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5 (80 cm)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.363 x 0.363
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99%
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95%
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
Fmotion blur reduction
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
892 x 131 x 517
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
731.8 x 440.5 x 45.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
9kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.6kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.4kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Remote Controller
-
YES (Slim Remote)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
5W x2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
-
China
-
Imported by
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
-
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
-
1N
What people are saying
