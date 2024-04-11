*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.​

*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.

*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.​

*The image is just for representation only product may vary.