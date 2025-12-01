We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 80.01 cm (31.5) 4K UHD UltraFine™ VA monitor
LG 80.01 cm (31.5) 4K UHD UltraFine™ VA monitor
Details mastered
Display
80.01 cm (31.5) UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Anti-glare
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Image quality
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
3000:1 contrast
250nits brightness
Usability
USB-C (PD 90W)
Multi-interface
5W X 2 speaker
LG Switch
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD
True colors trusted by pro
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
All-in-One USB-C
The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Multiple connections from mac device to pc
Starters and professionals tend to have lots of gears. Link your various devices together and achieve the work efficiency.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Immersive sound
Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games. It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Clutter-free, slim design
A virtually borderless 3-sided design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual output.
*Tilt(-5°~25°), Swivel(-30°~30°), Height(130mm)
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
80 cm (31.5)
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/sq.m (250 nit)
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
80 cm (31.5)
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
VA
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/sq.m (250 nit)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
Size [cm]
80
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/sq.m (200 nit)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
Headphone out
YES
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 219 x 507
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.8 x 250(UP)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.7Kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.1Kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2Kg
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
26W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
YES (5W x2)
LEGAL INFO.
Country of origin
India
Manufactured by
LG Electronics India Limited, Plot No. A-5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Taluka Shirur, Pune - 412220, Maharashtra, India
Net quantity
1
