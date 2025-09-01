Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 80 cm (31.5) UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

LG 80 cm (31.5) UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

LG 80 cm (31.5) UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

32UN880K-B
LG 32UN880K-B UHD 4K 5K Front View
front view with the monitor arm on the center
perspective view
perspective view with monitor height adjusted upward
perspective view with monitor tilted downward
top view with monitor swiveled ± 280˚
front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
side view with monitor tilted downward
side view monitor tilted upward
perspective view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
rear perspective of monitor swiveled -70 degrees
rear perspective of monitor swiveled +70 degrees
rear view
rear view with the monitor arm extended to the right
LG 32UN880K-B UHD 4K 5K Front View
front view with the monitor arm on the center
perspective view
perspective view with monitor height adjusted upward
perspective view with monitor tilted downward
top view with monitor swiveled ± 280˚
front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
side view with monitor tilted downward
side view monitor tilted upward
perspective view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
rear perspective of monitor swiveled -70 degrees
rear perspective of monitor swiveled +70 degrees
rear view
rear view with the monitor arm extended to the right

Key Features

  • 80 cm (31.5) UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • Ergonomic stand with C-clamp
  • Extend, Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
  • USB-C (60W Power delivery)
More
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo.

Designed around you

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Exceptional image quality

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic stand with c-clamp

Full movement of display

User convenience

USB-C

Easy installation

UHD 4K IPS display

Clear & large display for visual comfort

With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 80.01 cm (31.5) 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear & large display for visual comfort, 31.5-inch IPS display, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR.

Ergo stant, tümüyle hareket ettirilebilir ekran, göz hizanıza uygun tasarım.

Full movement of display

Perfectly follow your eye level

Enhanced flexibility of the ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with every posture

The ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

Scene of architect with ergo.
Scene of memedia gamer with ergo.
Scene of photographer with ergo.
Scene of architect with ergo.
Scene of memedia gamer with ergo.
Scene of photographer with ergo.

Create a perfectly customized workstation eg.photographer, creator, office worker.

Clutter-free desk setup

Fully use your desk

Ergo's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C one cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.

Usage of stable & powerful connection.

USB-C

Stable & powerful connection

Usage of easy cable management.

Easy cable management

Usage of C-clamp & grommet.

C-clamp & grommet

Usage of one click mount.

One click mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com support page.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UN880K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/sq.m (350 nit)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/sq.m (280 nit)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/sq.m (350 nit)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    33W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 247mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8mm

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.3kg

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.