80 cm (32) UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

32UR500K-B
  • LG 32ur500k-b uhd-4k-5k front view
  • +15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • -15 degree side view
  • rear perspective view
  • rear view
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view
LG 32ur500k-b uhd-4k-5k front view
+15 degree side view
perspective view
-15 degree side view
rear perspective view
rear view
close-up view of ports
side view

Key Features

  • 80 cm (32) UltraFine 4K (3840x2160)
  • HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Dynamic Action Sync / Black Stabilizer
  • Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
  • Tilt Adjustable Stand
More
LG UltraFine Monitor 4K.

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 80 cm (31.5) display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

80 cm (31.5) UHD 4K (3840x2160)

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

Feature

Tilt Adjustable

Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR500K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendor

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide color range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 color space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR500K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and sets a suitable position through convenient tilt adjustment.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~15˚

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    80 cm (31.5)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    80 cm (31.5)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.06053 x 0.18159

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    807x214x507

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x512x223.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x420.1x45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    31.5W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    32W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    CHINA

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd. NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

What people are saying

