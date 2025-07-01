80 cm (32) UltraFine 4K HDR monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 80 cm (31.5) display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Features focused on the gaming
Immersive gaming
32UR500K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Black Stabilizer
Step ahead in the dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
Visual splendor
Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide color range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 color space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UR500K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and sets a suitable position through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
80 cm (31.5)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
80 cm (31.5)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
807x214x507
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x512x223.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
31.5W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
32W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
CHINA
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd. NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
