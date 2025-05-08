We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27 (68.58 cm) OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400
LG OLED, ongoing evolution
Our brilliant UltraGear™ monitor with Micro Lens Array+ technology boasts a brighter OLED with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and an astonishing 480Hz refresh rate, the fastest in the world. Even in the darkest gaming scenes, it delivers detailed black depth expression, while its high aspect ratio and wide color gamut bring vibrant colors to life, offering an unrivaled gaming experience.
*SDR brightness is 37.5% brighter than previous OLED monitors with MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE based on published specifications.
*480Hz is the World's fastest refresh rate based on published specifications of OLED monitors as of November 2024. (241112)
The fastest OLED, 480Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)
Lightning speed
Our UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers unmatched power with a 480Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time for crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.
Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 480Hz refresh rate.
DP 2.1, the wait is over
The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 480Hz in QHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs.
The wide bandwidth of DP 2.1 cables enables high-speed gaming at 480Hz at QHD resolution.
*DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%
The explosion of colors
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 delivers deep and consistent black levels that remain unchanged across various environments. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut, and Delta E ≦2 color accuracy ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Excellent visibility even under the light
You no longer need to be in a dimly lit room. Even in bright environments or LED-lit gaming rooms, you can enjoy uninterrupted, crystal-clear visuals with Anti-glare and Low Reflection technology.
Low Blue Light
Powerful protection from blue light
Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while preserving vivid and lifelike colors certified by UL for low blue light platinum, allowing vivid game colors for a more comfortable viewing experience.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Personalized Picture Wizard
Crafted for your taste
Upgrade your gaming and video experience with the quality tailored to your preferences, simply by selecting an image. Intuitively and effortlessly, the system customizes the settings to match your taste, delivering the optimal quality for you.
*How to set Personalized Picture Wizard: Step1. Adjust to the personalized picture quality setting. (Run LG Switch app → Personalized Picture Wizard → Select quality preference through 6 steps → Complete personal quality setting through analysis). Step2. Run Personalized Picture in the On-Screen Display. (Game Adjust → Game Mode → Personalized Picture).
Smooth motion,
infinite play
A medieval knight is fighting on horseback.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
First-ever OLED monitor to receive VESA ClearMR 21000 certification
The first OLED gaming monitor certified by ClearMR 21000, finally captures even the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, displaying fast-moving action with sharpness and detail. Also, it allows you to take a step closer to victory.
Image of a green car racing on a track.
Unleash ultimate clarity:
ClearMR 21000
A new standard set. Our monitor is the world's first to achieve ClearMR 21000 certification, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 19500. Experience unparalleled clarity and smoothness.
Compact and sleek
Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
*Headsets sold separately.
Gaming GUI
Award winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.
Compact size, quick movement
Gaming monitor features a 27 (68.58 cm) display while also offering a 24 (60.96 cm) screen size adjustment option for games requiring quick responsiveness. This allows players to adapt to a more compact screen size for a wider view and reduced movements, enabling them to gain a competitive edge.
*How to set 24 (60.96 cm) mode: Open the OSD Menu → Input → Aspect Ratio and select 16:9 24.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
Crosshair
|The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The software and the sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.
How to Protect your OLED
You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.
*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.
*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275 cd/sq.m (275 nit)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
480
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275 cd/sq.m (275 nit)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
480
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
67.3
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/sq.m (250 nit)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
2.1
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400
-
VRR
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
820x183x532
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x579.3x249.1(up)/605.2x469.3x249.1(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x351.0x45.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
48.22W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
25W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
-
USB A to B
YES
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
What people are saying
-
