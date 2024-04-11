Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27 (68.58cm)QHD Libero Monitor with Detachable Full HD Webcam

27BQ70QC-S

27 (68.58cm)QHD Libero Monitor with Detachable Full HD Webcam

front view of the hanging type and detachable webcam

Designed to Fit Your Space

Customize your space with a new display style.

Display
27 (68.58cm) QHD (2560x1440) IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Usability
USB Type-C™
Detachable Full HD Webcam
Built-in Speakers
Design
3-side Virtually Borderless
Metal Stand
Fabric Pattern Back Cover
2-way Installation

Libero Makes Your Office

The stylish design takes up very little desk or table space and facilitates two types of installation-hanging type and stand type. Also, the Libero monitor's auto reverse function helps you use the hanging installation easily without extra settings or changes*.

hanging type.

stand type.

*When you change installation type, extra settings or changes on PC are not required. **Partition Hanger included in the package.
**The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Detachable Webcam and Built-in Speakers

Enhanced Usability & Security

You can host various meetings and video conferences using the detachable Full HD webcam with integrated microphone and built-in stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio®. Also, a privacy webcam cover helps protect your privacy.

Detachable Webcam and Built-in Speakers.

*Detachable webcam with integrated microphone and privacy webcam cover are included in the package.

USB Type-C™ and Multi Ports

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Also, This LG monitor comes with USB Type-C, HDMI, and Headphone & Mic Combo, which help to improve efficiency and productivity.
Display.

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data.

Data

USB Type-C™ and Multi Ports offer easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

Flicker Safe**

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27BQ70QC. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Interior-friendly Design

A Stylish Design that Blends into Your Space

The metal stand with its fabric pattern back cover blends well into your office or home environment. Plus, its 3-side virtually borderless design suits even small spaces, and the option to hang on a partition makes it more versatile.

The metal stand with its fabric pattern back cover blends well into your office or home environment. Plus, its 3-side virtually borderless design suits even small spaces, and the option to hang on a partition makes it more versatile.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Install the LG Switch app software on your PC to enjoy various functions for multitasking.
LG Switch App

Smart & Simple User Interface

Install the LG Switch app software on your PC to enjoy various functions for multitasking. It helps to split windows into diverse forms easily, and you can set split mode and launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Size (cm)

    68.466 cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Camera

    Yes

  • Mic

    Yes

  • Others (Feature)

    2MP (30fps)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes (LG Switch)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Headphone Out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    2W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    18.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1mm (Partition)

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    727 x 147 x 552mm

  • Weight with Stand

    6.0kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.2kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

What people are saying

front view of the hanging type and detachable webcam

27BQ70QC-S

27 (68.58cm)QHD Libero Monitor with Detachable Full HD Webcam