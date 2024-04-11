We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm)QHD Libero Monitor with Detachable Full HD Webcam
Libero Makes Your Office
*When you change installation type, extra settings or changes on PC are not required. **Partition Hanger included in the package.
**The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Enhanced Usability & Security
Detachable Webcam and Built-in Speakers.
*Detachable webcam with integrated microphone and privacy webcam cover are included in the package.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Improved Visual Comfort
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27BQ70QC. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
A Stylish Design that Blends into Your Space
The metal stand with its fabric pattern back cover blends well into your office or home environment. Plus, its 3-side virtually borderless design suits even small spaces, and the option to hang on a partition makes it more versatile.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Size (cm)
68.466 cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Camera
Yes
-
Mic
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
2MP (30fps)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes (LG Switch)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Headphone Out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
Speaker
2W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
18.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
631.8 x 391.8 x 160.4mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
631.8 x 454.2 x 32.1mm (Partition)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
727 x 147 x 552mm
-
Weight with Stand
6.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.2kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
27BQ70QC-S
27 (68.58cm)QHD Libero Monitor with Detachable Full HD Webcam