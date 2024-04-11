We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27.6 (70.1cm) 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Various Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
More Screen and Less Space
LG DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up
PBP & Built-in KVM*
*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup
C-Clamp & Grommet
One Click Mount
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size (cm)
70.1 cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18195 x 0.18195 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240V 2.5A
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
190W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
28.31W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560x2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
Yes
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
745 x 240 x 557 mm
-
Weight with Stand
9.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
13.2kg
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Others (Feature)
Low Blue Light
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Product name
DualUp
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
28MQ780-B
27.6 (70.1cm) 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™