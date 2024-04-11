We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 (86.7cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
LG 34WP550-B Full HD
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
Easy and Comfortable
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
86.36cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
Yes
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 568.3 x 260 mm (up) 816.7 x 458.3 x 260 mm (down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.9 x 65.3 mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.94kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
39W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
23W
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
cable holder
Buy Directly
34WP550-B
34 (86.7cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™