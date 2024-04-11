Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34 (86.7cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

34 (86.7cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

34WP550-B

34 (86.7cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

LG 34WP550-B Front View
34 (863.6cm) UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

LG 34WP550-B Full HD

More Screen Space of 21:9 UltraWide display compared to 16:9 display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide screen, while 16:9 screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 95% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 95% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View
IPS with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 95% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 34WP550-B OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

LG 34WP550-B AMD FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Crosshair target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 34WP550-B Reader Mode
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34WP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

5~15°

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250nits

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    86.36cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 568.3 x 260 mm (up) 816.7 x 458.3 x 260 mm (down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.9 x 65.3 mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.8kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.94kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    39W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    23W

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    cable holder

LG 34WP550-B Front View

34WP550-B

34 (86.7cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™