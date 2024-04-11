We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34(86.42 cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
MaxxAudio®
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
Easy Control and Connectivity2
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 160Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y21
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
86.42 cm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.07725 x 0.23175 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440@160Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5 W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
809 x 568.3 x 260mm(Up)809 x 458.3 x 260mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
986 x 524 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.8kg
-
Weight in Shipping
10.5kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
34WP75C-B
34(86.42 cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor