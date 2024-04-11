Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34(86.42 cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

34WP75C-B

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
34(86.42 cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.

HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (high dynamic range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Easy Control and Connectivity2

display transfer

Display

data transfer

Data

up to 65W of power delivery

Power Delivery

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

160Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. It helps gamers to response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 160Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms MBR

1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

one-click stand for convenient installation

One Click Stand

Easy installation

height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0~110mm

tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 20 degrees

Tilt

-5~20°

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y21

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    86.42 cm

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.07725 x 0.23175 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440@160Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5 W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    809 x 568.3 x 260mm(Up)809 x 458.3 x 260mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    986 x 524 x 212mm

  • Weight with Stand

    7.7kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.8kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.5kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

