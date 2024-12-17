We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync™

34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD display
See More, Do More
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) with a 21:9 aspect ratio screen is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
The animation shows that more content can be displayed on a screen at once, thanks to 21:9 aspect ratio display.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while they are activated: AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur while 1ms MBR runs.

*Comparison of Mode ‘OFF’(left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
-
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Protect Your Eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

*The above feature may vary depending on the real use conditions that the user is using.
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click and easily adjusted height for your ideal viewing experience.
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
17.76W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
What people are saying
Find Locally
