LG 34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync™

34WQ500-B

  • 34 (86.36cm) UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) IPS display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10
  • AMD FreeSync™ /1ms MBR
  • 100Hz refresh rate
  • One-click stand / Tilt adjustable stand
  • 3-side virtually borderless design
LG UltraWide™ Monitor.

34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD display

 

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) with a 21:9 aspect ratio screen is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The animation shows that more content can be displayed on a screen at once, thanks to 21:9 aspect ratio display.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

Download

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

  •

    Dynamic Action Sync

    Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

  •

    Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

  •

    Crosshair

    The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Protect Your Eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click and easily adjusted height for your ideal viewing experience.

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

One-click stand monitor pictogram.

One Click Stand

Tilt-adjustable monitor pictogram.

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    17.76W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

