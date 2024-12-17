We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 34 (86.36cm) UltraWide QHD Curved monitor
Immersive viewing experience
34 (86.36cm) WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
3-side Virtually Borderless
Image Quality
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR50QK allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR50QK in the LG.com Support Menu.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34 (86.36cm)
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.23175 x 0.23175
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
86.42
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Curvature
1800R
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 483.3 x 223.2
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
31W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Display Port
YES
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
Get 7.50%* instant cashback upto Rs. 2000*(Max Discount) on No Cost EMI / Full payment on selected credit and debit card (on Leading Participating *Banks like: HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis & others).