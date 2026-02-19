We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 (86.36cm) UltraWide QHD Curved monitor with USB Type-C™
Immersive viewing experience
34 (86.3cm) WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™ (PD 65W)
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QK allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR55QK in the LG.com Support Menu.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
VA
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.23175 x 0.23175
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Size [cm]
86.42cm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
Curvature
1800R
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 @100Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HDR Effect
YES
PBP
2PBP
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 X 568.3 X 260 mm(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260 mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.3kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5kg
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
38.4W
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
31W
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
USB-C
YES
