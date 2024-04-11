Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
37.5(95.29cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo

38WQ88C-W

front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

37.5 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Display

37.5(95.29cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD+ screen (3840x1600 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
Display
37.5(95.29cm) QHD+ (3840 x 1600) IPS
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Color
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.0 & DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
Comfort
Ergonomic Stand
Ambient Light Sensor
Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide Color spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

DCI-P3 95%

With 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.
Various Movement of Display

Be Sleek and More Ergonomic

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing suitable position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Height 130mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

Display

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data

Data

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

90W Powerful Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

  • Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Immersive Gaming Experience

Immersive Gaming Experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size

    95.29 cm (37.5)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2291 x 0.2291 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    2300R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 1600 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    160W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    895.4 x 763.6 x 513.3mm(Up)
    895.4 x 633.6 x 513.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    988 x 509 x 289mm

  • Weight with Stand

    11.1kg

  • Weight without Stand

    6.4kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    16.2kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.4m white w/ Holder,
    stand body cover, top cover, wrench

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

