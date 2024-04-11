We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37.5(95.29cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Height 130mm, Tilt ±25°.
C-Clamp & Grommet
One Click Mount
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Ambient Light Sensor
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size
95.29 cm (37.5)
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
2300R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
895.4 x 763.6 x 513.3mm(Up)
895.4 x 633.6 x 513.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
895.4 x 393.4 x 97.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
988 x 509 x 289mm
-
Weight with Stand
11.1kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.4kg
-
Weight in Shipping
16.2kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.4m white w/ Holder,
stand body cover, top cover, wrench
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
38WQ88C-W
37.5(95.29cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600) Monitor Ergo