LG 38 (96.52cm) UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
LG 38 (96.52cm) UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)
Ultra-spacious productivity
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) colour gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide colour spectrum with detailed colour and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
|VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Clean and bright HDR
Featuring VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor offers a wide range of brightness and contrast for an immersive experience when playing the latest HDR games, watching movies, and viewing pictures.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
PBP & PIP
One screen, multi views
Streamline your multitasking by making use of Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture to connect multiple devices, split your screen, or float a smaller window over your main window.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38WR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time
Speed up your game
A fast 1ms (GtG) IPS response time and 144Hz refresh rate make image frames appear smoothly, It helps gamers to quickly see the next frame and respond rapidly to opponents while aiming at targets easily.
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Game seamlessly with NVIDIA-tested and verified G-SYNC® Compatible, with less tears for even more victories.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Enjoy uninterrupted gameplay with significantly reduced distractions such as tearing, stuttering, or jittering.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™, RJ45
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
Supported ports
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body
2. Stand base
3. Cable holder
4. Power code
5. HDMI cable
6. DP cable
7. USB A to B cable
8. USB C to C cable
*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
38 (96.52cm)
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
IPS
Resolution
3840 x 1600
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Size [cm]
95.29cm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Curvature
2300R
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
Built-in KVM
YES
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
DP Version
1.4
-
YES(1ea)
-
YES
-
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
HW Calibration
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Crosshair
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
PBP
YES (2PBP)
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
VRR
YES
PIP
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.3
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.0
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Display Port
YES
USB A to B
YES
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
7W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
Country of origin
China
Imported by
LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
Net quantity
1
-
