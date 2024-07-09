Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 49WL95C-W 49 (124.46cm) 32:9 UltraWide Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10

LG 49WL950G-BE Space for Ultimate Productivity

Space for Ultimate Productivity

Space for Ultimate Productivity See Video

LG 49WL950G-BE Go Beyond Multitasking

UltraWide Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Go Beyond Multitasking

The 49WL95C is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 68.58 cm 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen. With 70% more pixels compared to 32:9 FHD resolution (3840x1080), you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.

*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.

LG 49WL950G-BE Save Time

LG 49WL950G-BE Save Time

Save Time

Find references and organize stock images for use with raw images. Image thumbnails can be viewed on a single screen without changing the current window, so you can reduce the time spent in the image planning phase.

LG 449WL950G-BE Manage the Whole Timeline

LG 49WL950G-BE Manage the Whole Timeline

Manage the Whole Timeline

By checking the video storyboard, you can inspect source clips for your videos. Without switching windows, you can view thumbnails of the source files and upload the files to the timeline.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

LG /49WL950G-BE Do Work Simultaneously

LG 49WL950G-BE Do Work Simultaneously

Do Work Simultaneously

You can check a five-minute timeline and carry out an arrangement task without scrolling. For music clips used in YouTube videos, tasks can be completed with 1:1 video editing and a mixing tool.

*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.

LG 49WL95C-WE Expand Your Workspace

LG 49WL95C-WE Expand Your Workspace

Expand Your Workspace

Stacking two 49WL95C monitors vertically, you can achieve the same screen space and clarity as four 68.58 cm QHD monitors with fewer cables and smaller bezels.

*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Dual Controller 2.0

Dual Controller Makes It Easier

Dual controller helps you control multi devices connected to one screen, with one keyboard or mouse. You can simply drag and drop files over the connected devices.

LG 49WL95C-WE Dual Controller Makes It Easier

LG 49WL95C-WEDual Controller Makes It Easier

LG 49WL950G-BE Versatile Display Settings

OnScreen Control

Versatile Display Settings

On Screen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.

LG 49WL950G-BE Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

More and more users are using high-end laptops as mobile workstations. Supporting USB Type-C, the 49WL95C can complete your portable workstation with just one cable.

LG 49WL950G-BE Rich Bass Sound

2x10W Stereo Speakers

Rich Bass Sound

49WL95C boasts 2 x 10W built-in stereo speakers. It can cover a small editing room or private room without using external speakers, with Rich Bass supported.

LG 49WL95C-WE Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk

HDR 10

Enjoy HDR content on Your Desk

HDR technology is now applied to various content. 49WL95C supports HDR 10 that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

LG49WL950G-BE Automatic Brightness Control

Ambient Light Sensor

Automatic Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in the optimal display environment.

LG /49WL950G-BE Easy and Ergonomic

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customize the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    124.46 cm

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.234 x 0.234 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    3800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP/3PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 1440 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    85W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(4ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    47.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W (HDMI Input)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3mm(Up)
    1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    1330 x 298 x 490mm

  • Weight with Stand

    15.2kg

  • Weight without Stand

    12.6kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    19.9kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

