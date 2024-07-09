We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49WL95C-W 49 (124.46cm) 32:9 UltraWide Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
124.46 cm
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.234 x 0.234 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
3800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP/3PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
85W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(4ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
10W x 2
-
Rich Bass
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
47.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W (HDMI Input)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3mm(Up)
1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1330 x 298 x 490mm
-
Weight with Stand
15.2kg
-
Weight without Stand
12.6kg
-
Weight in Shipping
19.9kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
What people are saying
PICKS FOR YOU:
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.