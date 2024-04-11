We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15.6 (39.62 cms) Class widescreen Monitor (15.6 (39.62 cms) Diagonal)
All Spec
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Series
Designer Series
-
Screen size
15.6 (39.62 cms)
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Brightness (nit)
200
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
30000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
8
-
f-Engine
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Viewing Angle
90/50
-
Color Depth (No. of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.252 x 0.252
-
sRGB
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
PC INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
VIDEO INPUT/OUTPUT
-
test
No
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequence (Alog)
30~50kHz
-
V-Frequence (Alog)
56~63Hz
POWER LED COLOUR:
-
LED color
RED
-
OSD Language
15Ea
-
Power Type
LIPS
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal
21W
-
DPM
1 W UNDER
-
S/W Off
1 W UNDER
MECHANICAL SET COLOR
-
Front Color
Black (high glossy)
-
B/Cover Color
Black Texture
-
Stand Color
Black (high glossy)
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes
DIMENSION(W X H X D)
-
Set
385.4 x 183.0 x 320.3
-
Box
448.0 x 367.0 x 123.0
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set
1.79 kg
-
Box
3.02 kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub cable
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
