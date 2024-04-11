Products shown in the creative are for illustration only and, actual product may vary due to product enhancement. Features may differ from model to model. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG”) makes no representation, and shall not be directly or indirectly responsible/ liable for the quality of the gifts/services pertaining to third party brands. LG. reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.



All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.



Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.



Customers are requested to contact retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts etc. before making a purchase. For more details visit www.lge.com/in.



Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.



Rs. 20,000 CASHBACK OFFER: Offer available on GR-A24FDMMB. If the customer is availing Rs.20,000 cashback then he/she will be eligible for 3/6/9/12 month EMI. Cash Offer is applicable on 6 months & above tenor for ICICI/SBI/HDFC Transactions. For others banks it is applicable on 3 Months & above EMI. Customers availing Rs. 20,000 cashback are not eligible for 18 Months No Cost EMI offer. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Cash back is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. EMI and cashback offers are at the sole discretion of bank/ finance company and LG expressly disclaims any liability/responsibility in any manner whatsoever.



Cashback offers applicable on below mentioned Banks:



Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card BOB Y - CITI Y - ICICI Y Y RBL Bank Y - YES Bank Y - ONE CARD Y - SBI Y - IDFC First Bank Y - Kotak Y Y





No Cost EMI is applicable on below mentioned banks



Bank Name Tenure(Months) 3 6 9 12 18 AXIS BANK Y Y Y Y Y AXIS Debit Y Y Y Y Y BOB Financial Y Y Y Y Y CITI BANK Y Y Y Y Y HDFC BANK Y Y Y Y Y HDFC_Debit NA Y Y Y Y HSBC BANK Y Y Y Y Y ICICI BANK Y Y Y Y Y ICICI Debit Y Y Y Y NA IDFC First Bank NA Y Y Y Y Indusind Bank Y Y Y Y Y KOTAK Y Y Y Y Y Kotak Debit NA Y Y Y NA OneCard BANK Y Y Y Y NA RBL Bank Y Y Y Y Y SBI NA Y Y Y Y STANDARD CHARTERED BANK NA Y Y Y Y YES BANK Y Y Y Y Y





18 Months No Cost EMI Offer: Offer available on GR-A24FDMMB. This EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. . Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only. Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (22nd Mar'24 ~31st Mar'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is Allowed. EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI customer need to connect with their bank. In case transaction is not done under LG Brand EMI option, LG will not be responsible for any claim from Customer.



For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards)