1. Contest Overview

The Navratri Celebration Contest ("#YourNavratriYourWay") is organized by LG Electronics India Ltd. (LGEIL / LG India) to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Navratri with its community across India. The Contest will be conducted exclusively on LG India’s official social media platforms:

Contest Period:

The contest will run from 26th September 2025 at 9:00 AM IST to 04th October 2025 at 11:59 PM IST.

2. Eligibility Criteria

The contest is open to all citizens of India who are 18 years of age or older as of the contest start date.

who are as of the contest start date. Participation in this contest is voluntary and implies full and unconditional acceptance of these Terms & Conditions.

3. How to Participate

To enter the contest, participants must complete all of the following steps:

1. Create Content

Capture a photo or video featuring yourself, your family, or friends creatively showcasing your unique Navratri celebration style. This could be traditional, modern, quirky, wholesome, or any personal expression that highlights the festive spirit and joy of Navratri.

Please ensure that such photo and/or video is respectful and does not violate generally accepted standards of public decency. Content must not include anything indecent, vulgar, or disrespectful—particularly in the depiction of women, religion, or anything that could cause grave and widespread offence.

2. Post Your Entry

Share your photo or video on your personal Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter feed. In the post caption, mention your celebration story and tag LG India’s social account and #YourNavratriYourWay Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lg_india/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/LGIndia Send the same post via Direct Message (DM) to LG India's official account on the platform you're participating from.

3. Engage with the Official Contest Post

Like the official contest announcement post on LG India's social page. Comment "Done" under the contest post and tag LG India on the platform you're participating on — @lg_india on Instagram, LG India on Facebook, or @LGIndia on Twitter (X). Tag at least 3 friends in your comment to spread the festive joy.

4. Follow LG India social media account on the Participating Platform Participants are required to follow LG India’s official account on the same platform where they share their entry.

✅ All steps are mandatory to be eligible for winning. Incomplete or incorrect entries will be disqualified

4. Winner Selection & Announcement

A total of five (5) consolidated winners will be selected by LG India across social media platforms(Instagram, facebook and Twitter, based on the following criteria: Completion of all contest steps Creativity and originality of the content Adherence to the contest theme The selection of winners will be at the sole discretion of LG India , and the decision will be final and binding

will be selected by LG India across social media platforms(Instagram, facebook and Twitter, based on the following criteria: Winners will be notified via Direct Message (DM) on the platform they used to participate, within 7 days after the contest ends.

on the platform they used to participate, within after the contest ends. Winners must respond within 48 hours of notification with the required personal details (name, contact info, email, address, etc.) to claim their prize.

Failure to respond within the stipulated time will lead to for feiture of the prize and LG India may choose an alternate winner.

and LG India may choose an alternate winner. In the occurrence of a scenario where any voucher won under the activity is not redeemable due to reasons beyond control, LGEIL shall not be held responsible for the same

5. Prize Details

Each winner will receive a Starbucks India e-voucher worth ₹1,000.

Vouchers can be redeemed: At Starbucks outlets across India during billing Online via the Starbucks India mobile app

Validity: Vouchers will be valid for 6 months from the date of issue

Vouchers will be valid for The prize is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and cannot be redeemed for cash.

6. Rights to Content & Publicity

By participating, you grant LG Electronics India Ltd . a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, or display the submitted content for promotional, marketing, and contest-related purposes across LG India’s digital platforms.

. a to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, or display the submitted content for promotional, marketing, and contest-related purposes across LG India’s digital platforms. Participants retain ownership of their content but agree to its use by LG India without further notice or compensation.

7. General Terms & Conditions

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, cancel, suspend, or extend the contest or any part thereof at its sole discretion, without any prior notice. Any entries found to be plagiarized, offensive, inappropriate, or violating platform guidelines will be disqualified. Participants are responsible for providing accurate and complete information. LG India is not responsible for delayed or incorrect entries due to technical issues. Taxes, if applicable, on the prize will be borne by the winners. Participation implies acceptance of all contest terms and conditions. No correspondence or disputes regarding winner selection will be entertained. All decisions made by LG India regarding this contest are final. The contest is governed by the laws of India, and any disputes shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of courts in Delhi.

8. Limitation of Liability

LG India, its affiliates, and partners are not responsible for any:

Technical failures or disruptions during the contest period.

Loss, theft, or misuse of prize vouchers.

Any direct or indirect damages, claims, or losses arising from participation in this contest or the use of the prize.

9. Privacy & Data Usage

Personal data collected as part of this contest will be handled as per LG India’s Privacy Policy (https://www.lg.com/in/privacy/#tabs-privacy-policy).

By entering the contest, you consent to the use of your name, contact details, and entry content by LG India solely for contest and promotional purposes.

10. Contact & Support

By participating in this contest, you confirm that you have read, understood, and agreed to all the above Terms and Conditions.