Audio Offer's Terms and Condition
Terms and conditions:
- These offers are available only at offline Channels. The offers mentioned on the Creative shall only be applicable on products carrying invoices dated between (01st Aug'23 to 31st Aug'23) in India. Prices mentioned are for One Unit and are inclusive of all taxes. Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer. Fixed Cash Back of upto 7.5% exclusively on Brand Shops (maximum 3,000 INR) and upto 5% on other channels (maximum 2,500 INR) on Credit Card EMI from Bank ICICI/ SBI/axis/amex/scb/CITI/BOB/Kotak/Federal/IDFC First/indusind/One Card/Yes Bank/ AU S.F & Debit Card EMI from BankICICI/Kotak/indusind. Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Jul~Sept).
- For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards) Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back will be posted in 90 days from offer period end or instantly depending upon store activation. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4 % depending upon from Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer .
- Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenor for ICICI/SCB/SBI/Indusind. 5% cash back offer on Non EMI applicable on BOB for LG Employees also. BeNow has ICICI/BOB/SBI/KOTAK/AXIS/ SCB/YES/Indusind/ AU SF only. Paytm has ICICI/SCB/BOB/CITI/ SBI/YES/ IDFC/KOTAK/ONECARD/AU SF/AXIS onlyCredit Card Non EMI with only normal cash back is available with BOB only.In Paper finance scheme 10X0, 18X4, 12x2, 20X0 and 20X5 with 2.5% DBD and 12X4 with 0% DBD Applicable on Selected Models with Bajaj Finance / IDFC First Bank / Tata Capital / HDBFS / TVS Credit Service / ICICI Bank / Kotak Bank / HDFC Bank.
- For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards) Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back will be posted in 90 days from offer period end or instantly depending upon store activation. 1 EMI off offer is there 20X5 with 2.5% DBD on selected models with Bajaj Finance / IDFC First Bank / HDBFS. Min Txn INR 20K (except for select models of AV.
- 1 EMI Offer Detail and Process: The Offer is valid only for those customer who avails finance facility from Bajaj Finance / IDFC First Bank / HDBFS & on the purchase of LG AV on selected model under above finance scheme (not applicable on other products) and only for attached model list. Customer would get full refund amount equal to his one EMI.This offer will only be applicable on invoice dated (01st Aug'23 to 31st Aug'23) not the offer date.
- Customer will receive 1 EMI Off after successful clearance of 3 EMI's, within 45 days of clearing
3rd EMI. Customers needs to pay all his 3 EMI's successfully to avail this offer. Credit Card EMI :
3/6/9/12 EMI Options are available with Pinelab / Benow & Paytm under "Brand EMI" options (8 /10
Tenure EMI offer available with HDFC bank) Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending
upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer.
Banks Covered: HDFC/ICICI/CITI/SBI/Kotak/Indusind/SCB/RBL/Axis/HSBC/Yes Bank / American Express / J&K Bank / BOB / IDFC First Bank / Federal / One Card / AU Small Bank.
- Free wired MIC is offered with All XBOOM Models. All gifts or freebies may not be available at the time of purchase & shall be responsibility of customer to collect it from dealer before 31st Aug 2023. Products are available without this offer also. Please ask your retailer /store manager for detailed offers, Gifts etc. before purchase. LG reserves the right to change, modify with equivalent value, withdraw or extend the offer without any prior notice and no correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
- The images shown here are for representation only, simulated and may differ from actual product. Listed features are representative, not all inclusive technology. Features, size & specification may vary from model to model. All disputes arising out of offer are to be settled under the jurisdiction of Delhi court Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website lgbrandstore.com. This Term and Conditions are also Available On website https://www.lg.com/in/offers/audio .
Disclaimers: *Images are simulated, actual product may vary. Features may vary from model to model. Product features and color vary in models.
