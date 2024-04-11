We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WELCOME TO OLED CIRCLE An Program
Vouchers worth INR 10000 with OLED 42" & 48"
|Category
|Partner
|Offer
|Golf
|Golf Courses
|Complimentary 1 Golf Round & 1 Golf Lesson
|OTT
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 3 Months Subscription
|Eros Now
|Complimentary 3 Months Subscription
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
(1 Screen)
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 6 Months Subscription
|Food Delivery
|Swiggy
|Cash Voucher of INR 100
|Grocery
|Big Basket
|Cash Voucher of INR 100
|Shopping
|Myntra & Ajio
|12 vouchers of Flat 15% off capped to Rs. 500 on Minimum Billing of Rs.3500
[2] Vouchers worth INR 15000 with OLED 55"
|Category
|Partner
|Offer
|Golf
|Golf Courses
|Complimentary 1 Golf Round & 2 Golf Lesson
|OTT
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 3 Months Subscription
|Zee5
|Complimentary 3 Months Subscription
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
(1 Screen)
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 6 Months Subscription
|Food Delivery
|Swiggy
|Cash Voucher of INR 100
|Grocery
|Big Basket
|Cash Voucher of INR 150
|Music
|Gaana Plus
|Complimentary 3 Months Subscription
|Shopping
|Myntra & Ajio
|16 vouchers of Flat 15% off capped to Rs. 500 on Minimum Billing of Rs.3500
[3] Vouchers worth INR 20000 with OLED 65"
|Category
|Partner
|Offer
|Golf
|Golf Courses
|Complimentary 2 Golf Round & 2 Golf Lesson
|OTT
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Zee5
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 6 Months Subscription
|Entertainment
|AHA
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Food Delivery
|Swiggy
|Cash Voucher of INR 100
|Grocery
|Big Basket
|Cash Voucher of INR 200
|Music
|Gaana Plus
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Shopping
|Myntra & Ajio
|16 vouchers of Flat 15% off capped to Rs. 500 on Minimum Billing of Rs.3500
[4] Vouchers worth INR 50000 with OLED 77" & Above
|Category
|Partner
|Offer
|Golf
|Golf Courses
|Complimentary 4 Golf Round & 4 Golf Lesson
|OTT
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Zee5
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Eros Now
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Hotstar
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Entertainment
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Food Delivery
|Sun Next
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Entertainment
|Dreamsetgo
|Flat 10 % off on ticket bookings for sports events across the globe ( T20,Wimbledon, FIFA)
|Food
|ITC
|Gift Card worth INR 2000
|Travel
|Make my Trip
|Voucher worth INR 1000
|Food Delivery
|Swiggy
|2 Cash Vouchers worth INR 200 each
|Healthcare
|Tattva
|2 Vouchers of INR 1000 off on a spa of 60-90 mins
|Pharmeasy
|6 Months Membership
|Digital
|Upgrad
|INR 5000 Fee Waiver on all Upgrad programs
|Grocery
|Big Basket
|2 Cash Vouchers worth INR 200 each
|Music
|Gaana Plus
|Complimentary 12 Months Subscription
|Shopping
|Myntra & Ajio
|24 ( 12+12) Vouchers of Flat 15% off capped to Rs. 500 on Minimum Billing of Rs.3500
|Amazon Pay
|INR 250 Voucher X 3
