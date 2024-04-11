We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WELCOME TO OLED CIRCLE Program
Membership
|OLED Models
|Consumer Gift Voucher
|Voucher Details
|Offer
|No of Vouchers
|Terms of Use
|105cm (42) -121cm (48)
|Worth upto ₹10,000
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 3 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Zee5
|Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Swiggy One
|Complimentary 3 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Big Basket
|Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card
|24
|4 Vouchers Per Month
|Swiggy
|Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet
|24
|4 Vouchers Per Month
|Dominos
|Flat ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of
₹500 & Above.
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Pizza Hut
|Get flat 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Swiggy Instamart
|Comlimentary Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|3
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Costa Coffee
|Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|3
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Gaana Plus
|Gaana 1 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Jio Saavn Pro
|Jio 1 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Ajio
|Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio
|3
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Myntra
|Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999
|3
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Shopping Gift Cards
|Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
|No limit
|Unlimited & Unrestricted
|139cm (55)
|Worth upto ₹15,000
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
(3+3)
|2
|1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
|Zee5
|Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Jio Cinema
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Swiggy One
|Complimentary 3 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Big Basket
|Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card
|24
|4 Vouchers Per Month
|Swiggy
|Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet
|24
|4 Vouchers Per Month
|Dominos
|Get ₹100 discount on your
Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above.
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Pizza Hut
|Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Swiggy Instamart
|Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|3
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Costa Coffee
|Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|3
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Gaana Plus
|Gaana 1 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Jio Saavn Pro
|Jio 1 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Ajio
|Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Myntra
|Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Shopping Gift Cards
|Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
|No limit
|Unlimited & Unrestricted
|154cm (65)
|Worth upto ₹20,000
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Zee5
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Jio Cinema
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
(6+6)
|2
|1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
|Swiggy One
|Complimentary 3 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Big Basket
|Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card
|24
|4 Vouchers Per Month
|Swiggy
|Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet
|24
|4 Vouchers Per Month
|Dominos
|Get ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above.
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Pizza Hut
|Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month
|Swiggy Instamart
|Gift Vouchers worth ₹400
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|4
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Costa Coffee
|Gift Vouchers worth ₹400
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|4
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Gaana Plus
|Gaana 1 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Jio Saavn Pro
|Jio 1 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Tata Cliq
|Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499
|9
|3 Voucher Per Month
|Ajio
|Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio
|9
|3 Voucher Per Month
|Myntra
|Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999
|9
|3 Voucher Per Month
|Shopping Gift Cards
|Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
|No limit
|Unlimited & Unrestricted
|195cm (77) & Above
|Worth upto ₹50,000
|Amazon Prime
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Zee5
|HD - Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Jio Cinema
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|OTT Play - Totally Sorted Monthly
|Complimentary 1 Month Subscription
|2
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Sony Liv
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
(6+6)
|2
|1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
|Swiggy One
|Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
(3+3)
|2
|1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
|Swiggy
|Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet
|24
|4 Vouchers Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Big Basket
|Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card
|24
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Dominos
|Get ₹100 discount on your
Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above.
|12
|2 Voucher Per Month
|Pizza Hut
|Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100
|12
|2 Voucher Per Month
|Swiggy Instamart
|Gift Vouchers worth ₹600
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Costa Coffee
|Vouchers worth ₹600
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|EazyDiner
|Complimentary 3 Months Membership
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Gaana Plus
|Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Jio Saavn
|Complimentary 1 Month Subscription
|1
|Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
|Flipkart
|₹200 Voucher
(Each Voucher of ₹200)
|6
|1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
|Ajio
|Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500
|18
|3 Voucher Per Month
|Myntra
|Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999
|18
|3 Voucher Per Month
|Tata Cliq
|Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499
|18
|3 Voucher Per Month
|Shopping Gift Cards
|Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
|No limit
|Unlimited, Unrestricted
|Ferns & Petals
|Get 15% off on FnP website capped to ₹200
|12
|2 Voucher Per Month
|Daily Objects
|Flat 20% savings on Daily Objects Products capped to ₹200
|12
|2 Voucher Per Month
|VLCC
|Flat 20% off on Regular Beauty services worth Rs 1000/-
|12
|2 Voucher Per Month
|Lakme Salon
|Flat 500 savings on in value of Rs 2000
|12
|2 Voucher Per Month
Referral:
|Brand Name
|Offer
|No of Vouchers
|MRP/Percieved Value
|Terms
|5 Star Hotel Membership Voucher Worth ₹7,000
|₹7,000 Voucher
|1
|₹7,000
|Single Voucher, Unretricted
|Total Perceived Value
|₹7,000
*7000 Perceived value Membership of 5 star hotel (Marriot, Sheraton, Hyatt, TAJ etc) chain free of terms & conditions
