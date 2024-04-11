OLED Models Consumer Gift Voucher Voucher Details Offer No of Vouchers Terms of Use

105cm (42) -121cm (48) Worth upto ₹10,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Zee5 Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Sony Liv Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month

Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month

Dominos Flat ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of

₹500 & Above. 6 1 Voucher Per Month

Pizza Hut Get flat 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month

Swiggy Instamart Comlimentary Vouchers worth ₹300

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 3 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹300

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 3 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of

₹2500 on Ajio 3 1 Voucher Per Month

Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 3 1 Voucher Per Month

Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards

Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted

139cm (55) Worth upto ₹15,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 6 Month Subscription

(3+3) 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,

Unrestricted

Zee5 Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Sony Liv Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month

Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month

Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your

Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above. 6 1 Voucher Per Month

Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Swiggy Instamart Vouchers worth ₹300

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 3 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹300

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 3 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of

₹2500 on Ajio 6 1 Voucher Per Month

Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 6 1 Voucher Per Month

Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards

Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted

154cm (65) Worth upto ₹20,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Zee5 Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Sony Liv Complimentary 12 Month Subscription

(6+6) 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,

Unrestricted

Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month

Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month

Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above. 6 1 Voucher Per Month

Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month

Swiggy Instamart Gift Vouchers worth ₹400

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 4 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Costa Coffee Gift Vouchers worth ₹400

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 4 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Tata Cliq Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499 9 3 Voucher Per Month

Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of

₹2500 on Ajio 9 3 Voucher Per Month

Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 9 3 Voucher Per Month

Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards

Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted

195cm (77) & Above Worth upto ₹50,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Zee5 HD - Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

OTT Play - Totally Sorted Monthly Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 2 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Sony Liv Complimentary 12 Month Subscription

(6+6) 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,

Unrestricted

Swiggy One Complimentary 6 Month Subscription

(3+3) 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,

Unrestricted

Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month,

Unrestricted

Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your

Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above. 12 2 Voucher Per Month

Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 12 2 Voucher Per Month

Swiggy Instamart Gift Vouchers worth ₹600

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 6 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹600

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 6 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

EazyDiner Complimentary 3 Months Membership 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Gaana Plus Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Jio Saavn Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted

Flipkart ₹200 Voucher

(Each Voucher of ₹200) 6 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted

Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of

₹2500 18 3 Voucher Per Month

Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 18 3 Voucher Per Month

Tata Cliq Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499 18 3 Voucher Per Month

Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards

Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue No limit Unlimited, Unrestricted

Ferns & Petals Get 15% off on FnP website capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month

Daily Objects Flat 20% savings on Daily Objects Products capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month

VLCC Flat 20% off on Regular Beauty services worth Rs 1000/- 12 2 Voucher Per Month