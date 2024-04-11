Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WELCOME TO OLED CIRCLE Program

Interested

Membership

OLED Models Consumer Gift Voucher Voucher Details Offer No of Vouchers Terms of Use
105cm (42) -121cm (48) Worth upto ₹10,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Zee5 Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month
Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month
Dominos Flat ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of
₹500 & Above.		 6 1 Voucher Per Month
Pizza Hut Get flat 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month
Swiggy Instamart Comlimentary Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio		 3 1 Voucher Per Month
Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 3 1 Voucher Per Month
Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue		 No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted
139cm (55) Worth upto ₹15,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
(3+3)		 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Zee5 Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month
Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month
Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your
Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above.		 6 1 Voucher Per Month
Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Swiggy Instamart Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio		 6 1 Voucher Per Month
Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 6 1 Voucher Per Month
Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue		 No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted
154cm (65) Worth upto ₹20,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Zee5 Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
(6+6)		 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month
Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month
Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above. 6 1 Voucher Per Month
Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month
Swiggy Instamart Gift Vouchers worth ₹400
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 4 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Gift Vouchers worth ₹400
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 4 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Tata Cliq Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499 9 3 Voucher Per Month
Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio		 9 3 Voucher Per Month
Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 9 3 Voucher Per Month
Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue		 No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted
195cm (77) & Above Worth upto ₹50,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Zee5 HD - Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
OTT Play - Totally Sorted Monthly  Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 2 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
(6+6)		 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
(3+3)		 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your
Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above.		 12 2 Voucher Per Month
Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 12 2 Voucher Per Month
Swiggy Instamart Gift Vouchers worth ₹600
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹600
(Each Voucher of ₹100)		 6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
EazyDiner Complimentary 3 Months Membership 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Flipkart ₹200 Voucher
(Each Voucher of ₹200)		 6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500		 18 3 Voucher Per Month
Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 18 3 Voucher Per Month
Tata Cliq Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499 18 3 Voucher Per Month
Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue		 No limit Unlimited, Unrestricted
Ferns & Petals Get 15% off on FnP website capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month
Daily Objects Flat 20% savings on Daily Objects Products capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month
VLCC Flat 20% off on Regular Beauty services worth Rs 1000/- 12 2 Voucher Per Month
Lakme Salon Flat 500 savings on in value of Rs 2000 12 2 Voucher Per Month

Referral:

Brand Name Offer  No of Vouchers MRP/Percieved Value Terms
5 Star Hotel Membership Voucher Worth ₹7,000 ₹7,000 Voucher 1 ₹7,000 Single Voucher, Unretricted
Total Perceived Value ₹7,000  

*7000 Perceived value Membership of 5 star hotel (Marriot, Sheraton, Hyatt, TAJ etc) chain free of terms & conditions

We shall be utilizing your information for providing you the benefits of The OLED Circle and sending you related communication. You shall receive the digital version of your OLED Circle Welcome Kit only if you express your "Consent of Interest" in receiving it. If you wish to opt yourself out from LG OLED Circle or receiving OLED Circle communication from us, click Unsubscribe.
 
 

