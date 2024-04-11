1. Tell me more about this program?

It is a program being provided to all LG OLED TV customers. Under this, the customers would receive complimentary access to subscriptions of OTT, Entertainment, Grocery, Dining and discounted access to Food, Shopping and other popular services on purchase of LG OLED TVs. Benefits which are part of your purchase can be accessed after registration/login to platform.

2. How do I register myself for this program?

Purchase an OLED TV & get it installed by LG Authorized Service Centre You will receive a consent SMS/ WhatsApp where you have to share your consent by clicking on Interested Tab You will receive an OLED Circle Kit with Unique Membership ID & Referral Code on registered Mobile Number Activate your account by verifying your registered mobile number You will be verified and account will be activate. Redeem vouchers for offers and services and Enjoy your benefits

3. What is the Membership ID & Referral Code, how do I get it?

Membership ID & Referral Code are unique voucher codes provided by Poshvine. You will receive it on your registered email address and phone. Membership Vouchers OLED Models Consumer Gift Vouchers 105 cm (42) & 121 cm (48) Worth ₹10,000 139 cm (55) Worth ₹15,000 154 cm (65) Worth ₹20,000 195 cm (77) & Above Worth ₹50,000 Referral Vouchers All OLED Models Consumer Gift Vouchers 5 Star Hotel Voucher (Marriot, Sheraton, Hyatt, TAJ etc.) Worth ₹7,000

4. What is the Referral Program?

OLED Circle members can avail the benefits of the Referral Program where they can refer their friends and family to buy an LG OLED TV. For every successful purchase recommended and installation done within the scheme period, both the OLED Circle member and the referred friend will receive vouchers with exciting offers and services. Note: Installation of referred Family/ Friend should happen after the OLED Circle Member voucher issuance

5. How do I register my Referral Entry?

Log onto www.oledcircle.thriwe.com/referral- program, enter the details

[i] Did you refer somebody

[ii] have you been referred by somebody

[iii] Referral code of the person who referred. Both the referrer and referred customers have to enter the referral code of the person who referred for the entry to be considered a "successful referral case".

6. How can I avail the benefits?

Once you’ve logged in using your credentials, you will see your available benefits in the “My Benefits” section. Just click on any of the benefits and click ‘Claim now’ button and a unique voucher code will be generated. Also, you can go through the redemption process by clicking on the ‘How to Redeem’ tab within the benefit page.

7. How will I receive the codes for these benefits?

Once you've clicked on 'Claim Now', the code would be available on the screen for you to copy. Also, the unique code(s) would be sent to your registered email address and phone number (SMS).

8. How do I find my already generated Voucher codes?

Once you’ve logged in using your details, click on your name on top right corner of the page, click on order history and you’ll be able to see all the vouchers that you’ve already generated.

9. What is the validity of these benefits, can I extend it?

The Validity of Membership & Referral Voucher is 6 Month from the date of Voucher code received by customers and can not be extended if Expired.

And All the benefits mentioned on the website come with a validity mentioned along with the benefits. The validity of benefits would also be mentioned in the SMS and email that would contain the voucher codes. Customer can check the respective vouchers validity from their Profile section.

10. I have more questions, whom should I contact?