LUCKY DRAW OFFER:-

This offer is valid in the state of Kerala only for the period from -17th July, 2019 to 1st October, 2019 (offer period) or till stocks lasts, whichever is earlier. The offer is applicable on purchase of all LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) Products, which has warranty card provided by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. LGEIL reserves its right to withdraw this offer anytime without any prior notice and clarification in its sole discretion. Only one coupon will be given per invoice on purchase of LG products from dealer of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. and it is not applicable on institutional sales, B2B , B2C, online channel, E- commerce, Government sales etc. and other modes of sales transactions which do not specifically fall under the category of retail sales as mentioned above. Customer has to send this coupon No. (6 digit code) to 56677 via SMS to register for the weekly Lucky draw starting from 17-Jul-2019 onwards. This is a toll free number; hence no charges will be levied from customer on the SMS. LGEIL does not charge any amount or share revenue for any such SMS. For each weekly lucky draw winner and their corresponding prize will be randomly chosen using computer. Every weekly draw will held on every Monday/Tuesday during offer period at LG store at different location without human interference, however day & place can be change by LGEIL in its sole discretion without notice to anyone. Each winner shall be contacted through SMS and/or call. Customers participating in the lucky draw hereby give their consent to be contacted by LGEIL or its authorized representative on their respective mobile number and shall not treat such call as a commercial call as per DND registry guidelines. Only 1 SMS can be sent per coupon. Multiple SMS through other handsets/connection for the same coupon will be rejected by the software. One coupon entitles the participant for only one time weekly lucky draw. 1st day and the last day of lucky draw (17th July, 2019 to 1st October, 2019). SMS received before 23:59 hrs on the previous day of lucky draw will be considered for the lucky draw (during offer period). Any SMS received after 23:59 hrs will be considered only for the next weekly lucky draw. No SMS shall be entertained before 17-Jul-2019 and after 30-Sep-2019. Weekly lucky draw may have HYUNDAI i20 CAR, 43LED (43LK5260), 32LED (32LK526), Home Theatre System (RL2), Speaker (LK72B), Top Load Washing Machine (T7281NDDLG), Microwave Oven (MC2146BG), Water Purifier (WW130NP), Vacuum Cleaner (VK53181NNTY) and Ceiling Fan (FC48GSAB0). Model of the car will be the sole discretion of LGEIL and Customer canâ t dispute/claim any upper/higher end models, all 8 car may be of different models in LGEIL sole discretions. In case non availability of any prize, another prize of equivalent value shall be given. Prize cannot be clubbed with any other prevailing offer or scheme during the said offer period and cannot be encased in cash in any circumstances. (498 Prizes will be given in total). Winners will have to submit original coupon, Invoice Copy, copy of PAN card and address proof to LGEIL to redeem prize. Winner may be given a redemption letter, which can be redeemed for prize won, from outlet purchased originally or any other places as intimated by LGEIL. Gift tax and/or TDS if any on gifts shall be borne by the winners for which they need to submit Demand Draft along with PAN card details. Disputes, if any, shall be adjudicated by the courts at New Delhi alone, irrespective of places where the cause of action arose. Employees of LGEIL and its agents, Business partners and their immediate relatives are not allowed to participate in this offer. Any discovery, pertaining to the same upon verification, is liable to be rejected. Prize to be redeemed immediately on receipt of redemption coupon. Prize redemption valid till 20th October 2019. Coupon for this offer can be collected only from the dealer outlet at the time of product purchase (This offer not applicable for online purchase of LG products). LG does not take any responsibility towards any lost, damaged or mutilated coupon or invoice of product purchase. For detailed terms and conditions, please refer the Terms & Conditions document available for this offer with the dealer and on the website www.lg.com/in. Products are available for purchase without offer as well. All taxes & costs related with car including but not limited to road permit tax, insurance charges, registration fee, number plat fee, logistic charges, tds, gift tax etc shall be borne by Customer only. LGEIL will only make payment of Ex-showroom price of car all/any other charges/taxes need to be payable by Customer/winner. If customer fails to pay the charges/taxes within two months along with all the requisite documents, the right to claim the prize will be forfeited. Colour & specification of the car will be in sole discretion of LGEIL and same can be change or modify by LGEIL in its sole discretions. LGEIL will not responsible for colour/ delay in delivery of car if any same is subject to delay in furnishing above documents or/and unavailability with Hyundai. LGEIL will not be responsible/liable for any services/warranty related with the offer/draw products. Decision of the LGEIL will be final and binding with regard to LG Products and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard. LGEIL is under no obligation to entertain or correspond for any clarification/query related to this campaign. LGEIL, its clients, agents and distributors accept no responsibility, financial or otherwise for the misuse of Coupon numbers, and are not liable for any personal loss or injury and cannot be held responsible for any disagreement concerning quality of third partyâ s products. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any Loss or damage to coupon once handed over to consumer and no duplicate will be reissued. Participation in the above weekly lucky draw offer is voluntary and without any fee. By sending the SMS, it is deemed that the customer has agreed to the terms and conditions for participation in the above offer. This Coupon has no monetary value, is non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offer. Offer is valid for all participants. To be eligible for this offer you must be a legal resident who has reached the age of majority in the jurisdiction in which you reside. Rs 10 crore is the total cumulative value of gifts to be given to customers on purchase of specified LG product. The participation in the Offer is voluntary. Participation in this Offer constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Participant(s) unconditionally agrees not to make any claim or raise any complaint against LGEIL in this respect. Anybody found using any unfair means will be immediately disqualified. By availing the Offer, the customer participating in the offer voluntarily give his consent to LG LGEIL to collect their personal information, authorize LGEIL to uploaded customer/participant Photo on LG Facebook page and give their consent to use said photo by LGEIL for promotional or any other advertising and marketing activities. Participation of any minor in this activity is deemed to be permitted by his/her parents. Further, LG shall be at liberty to use the entries received for its media coverage, advertisement or publicity in any form which is existing today or will be known anytime in the future without any further consideration to the Participant including promotion of any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by it. Customerâ s personal information will be stored and processed in accordance with LGEIL Privacy Policy and LGEIL Privacy Policy which are available at https://www.lg.com/in/privacy

Paytm Offers-

Terms & Conditions: Offers mentioned above may vary with respect to the product purchased. Offer is applicable in select outlet of select cities only. . The offers cannot be clubbed with any other prevailing offer or scheme during said offer period. Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. MRP of the product shown in the creative are for one unit and includes all applicable taxes. LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party. Paytm Cashback Vouchers: Movie Tickets voucher worth Rs. 1000, Flight Ticket Voucher worth Rs. 1600, and Electricity Payment Vouchers worth Rs. 900 and Food Voucher worth Rs. 900. These vouchers are offered by Paytm and LGEIL doesnâ t carry any liability for the same, please refer detail terms & conditions before availing this offer. Offer canâ t be encash for cash. This offer is valid on exchange of selected old products from 10 Julyth ~30th Sep 2019. (Acceptable Old Products : TV Category : CTV/FPD Ref Category : Frost Free Ref /Direct Cool Ref/Side-by Side Ref WM Category : Semi-Automatic WM/Fully Automatic WM/Front Load WM AC Category : Window AC /Split AC /Floor Standing AC )against purchase of selected model of new products (WM, REF, AC & TV only) at select store at select cities only.Unique promo codes will be shared on registered Mobile Number / Email ID once the old product is picked by LG service team ( and not trade partner ).Please make sure to apply the Promo-code before clicking on "Proceed to pay". Paytm solely reserves the right to change/modify or stop the Campaign without giving any prior notice.If you have not completed your KYC or breached your wallet limit, you will receive Goldback (inclusive of 3% GST). Please read the details terms & conditions or contract your dealer before purchase. All disputes arising out of offer are to be settled under jurisdiction of Delhi Court only. 24x7 online brand store facilities are available in select cities only. Participation to this offer is purely voluntarily. Products are available without this offer also. By participating in these offers, the customer agrees to the all above terms & conditions. LGEIL reserves the rights to change, modify with Technology, Features, and Size & Specification which may vary from model to model. The images shown here are for representation only, are simulated and may differ from actual product.

HOME APPLIANCE OFFERS

This offer is valid in the state of Kerala only for the period from -17th July, 2019 to 30th September 2019 (offer period) or till stocks lasts, whichever is earlier. The offer is applicable on purchase of all LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) Products, which has warranty card provided by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. LGEIL reserves its right to withdraw this offer anytime without any prior notice and clarification in its sole discretion. Water Purifier- Annual maintenance offer is a part of warranty and is applicable for 1st year from date of purchase. One year extended home visit refers to free labor cost up to 3 visits only on demand within municipal limit in 2nd Year which doesnâ t include Spare part cost, filters, Digital Sterilization charges if any. This offer is only applicable on following models WHD71RB4RP.ABKQEIL, WW182EP.CBKQEIL, WW172EP.CWRQEIL, WW162EP.CWRQEIL, WW121EP.CWHQEIL, WW160EPCWRQEIL, WW163EP.CWRQEIL, WW123EP.CWHQEIL, WW120EP.CWHQEIL, WW150NP.CBKQEIL. FREE Vacuum Cleaner model VC 53181NNTY + FREE Bedroom Ref offer is available on all model (except SBS model no. B247KQDV / B247SLUV / B247SQUV / L247CLAV). Free Bedroom Refrigerator model no. GL-051SSW is available with SBS model no. B247KQDV / B247SLUV / B247SQUV / L247CLAV FREE Lock-in Kit Container is available with FF models which are 360 litre and above.. Insurance worth upto Rs. 50,000/- is applicable on all RAC model. MWO- Treo Bowl: applicable on all convection models (except MC2846BG, MC2146BV, MC2146BG and MC2846BV).Startupkit: applicable on select Models (MC2846BG,MH2044DB,MS2043DB,MS2043BP,MC2146BV,MC2146BG,MC2846BV).Cookbook: applicable on all Convection Models.Please refer documents given at the time of purchase of product for details terms and conditions.Vaccum cleaner is given as free on washing machine on following models. For front load washing machine offer is applicable on following models FHT1409SWL.ALSPEIL, FHT1409SWS.ASSPEIL, F4J8JSP2S.AESPEIL, F4J8VHP2SD.AESPEIL, F4J9JHP2TD.ASSPEIL, FH6G1BCHK6N.ASSPEIL, F0K2CHK2T2.ASSPEIL, F0K4CHK2T2.ASSPEIL, FH6G1BAPK22.ABWPEIL. For Top load washing machine offer is applicable on following models T1077NEDLG.ASFPEIL, T1077NEDL5.ASSPEIL, T1084WFES5B.ASSPEIL, T2077NEDLG.ASFPEIL, T2077NEDL5.ASSPEIL, T2077NEDL5.ASSPEIL, T1084WFES5A.ASSPEIL, T1084WFES5.ASSPEIL, T1282WFDSD.ABSPEIL

HOME ENTERTAINMENT OFFERS

*T&C Apply. Google Assistant is a trademark of Google LLC. Please note that the services enabling voice commands, voice recognition and the smart features may be changed, removed or terminated by Google, without notice, by LGE or its third party providers. The service will be provided only in English (Hindi is not supported). Google Assistant is only available in 108cm (43) and above UHD and OLED TVâ s. Alexa and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Alexa built in and Apple Airplay Services may not be launched at the same time as the product and will be available through software update within 2019. Alexa Built in and Apple Airplay are only available in 108cm (43) and above UHD and OLED TVâ s. Logos shown in the creative are for symbolic purpose only and same belongs to respective trademark owners. For Google Assistant, Alexa Built in and Apple Airplay logos and related Services, Please visit www.lg.com/in. Images shown here are for representation only and actual products may vary by region and model. 3 Year Warranty is on 80 cm(32) and above LED/UHD/OLED models. 1st Year is comprehensive warranty. Additional 2nd & 3rd Year warranty is applicable on all parts of the TV, Labor cost if any to be paid by the consumer. Offer applicable from 15th June 2019 to 15th September 2019. 3 Year Warranty is applicable only in Kerala State. Fixed EMI: Fixed EMI of Rs.6999 on all OLED TVs and 151 cm(60) above UHD and NaoCell TVs only, Fixed EMI of Rs. 4999 on 139cm(55) size UHD and NanoCell TVs Only. Fixed EMI of Rs. 2999 on 123cm(49) to 127 cm(50) UHD & NanoCell TVs only. Fixed EMI of Rs. 1999 on 108cm(43) size UHD TVs Only. Maximum tenure allowed is 30 months balance to be paid as Down payment. Scheme applicable on: Bajaj Finance/IDFC First Bank/Tata Capital/HDBFS/TVS Credit Service/ ICICI Home Finance/Kotak Bank. EMI is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is liable. Fixed EMI Offer valid from 1st July 2019 to 31st July 2019. Soundbar SL6 Worth Rs. 29990 MRP free with Select OLED/NanoCell/UHD Models. Applicable Models: OLED 55B9/C9, 55/65 SM9000, 75UM76. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Product is available for purchase without offer as well. Offer Applicable from 1st Julâ 19 ~ 31st Julâ 19. Soundbar SL8 Worth Rs. 49990 MRP free with Select OLED/NanoCell Models. Applicable Models: OLED 65B9/C9/E9, OLED 77C9, 75/86 SM94. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Product is available for purchase without offer as well. Offer Applicable from 1st Julâ 19 ~ 31st Julâ 19. Cash back offer Cash back of 12.5% on Brand Shop (Max Rs. 9000) and 10% (Max Rs. 7500) on other channel valid from 1st July 2019 to 31st July 2019 on select models of 139 cm(55) and above all NanoCell TVs, all OLED TVâ s and 164 cm(65) and above all UHD TVâ s. Credit Card EMI: HDFC / ICICI / SCB / J&K / BOB. Debit Card EMI : HDFC. Cash back of 7.5% on Brand Shop (Max Rs. 3000) and 5% (Max Rs. 2500) on other channel valid from 1st July 2019 to 31st July 2019 on 80 cm(32) SMART and above TV of Rs. 20,000 and above. Credit Card EMI : HDFC / ICICI / SCB /J&K /BOB. Credit Card Non EMI : SBI / J&K /BOB. Debit Card EMI: HDFC. One Transaction Per card per month is allowed during offer period. Offer valid on ICICI/SCB CC EMI on 6,9,12 months tenure only. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Cash back will be posted to consumer Account after 90 days from the date of purchase. Cash back is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is liable. Buy & Fly Offer Rewards: One Round Trip domestic flight couple tickets (For long journey/haul sectors wherein the travel time is above 1 Hour 55 minutes, only one way couple ticket will be issued). The customer has to scratch the voucher code and enter the alpha numeric code printed on the voucher on micro site www.buyandfly.promoredemption.com. Redemption of flight tickets is subject to terms and conditions mentioned also on www.buyandfly.promoredemption.com. All taxes and other charges (like Development fee | passenger service fee | user development fee | Govt Service tax etc.) shall be borne by Customer only. Offer date from 15th July 2019 to 11th September 2019. Applicable Models: All OLED TVs / 65â and above all NanoCell and UHD TVs. LGEIL will not be responsible for any dispute and no communication will be entertained in this regard. Jio Offer: Offer Applicable from 15th July 2019 to 11th September 2019. Applicable on select FPD Models 108cm(43) ~ 139cm(55) all UHD & NanoCell Models of 2018 & 2019 Line up. Eligible Customer needs to visit JIO Store / Reliance Digital with the eligible device for activation. Post activation, customer is required to insert the newly activated RJIO (Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited) SIM in the Device to avail the Offer Benefits. JioFi Device MRP: Rs. 2499. Two or more offers cannot be clubbed together. The decision of RRL/RJIO on the applicability of an offer to the Eligible Device shall be final and binding. RRL reserves the right to cancel/withdraw this Offer at any time, without any prior intimation to the Eligible Customer. However, the benefits accrued to the Eligible Customer on or prior to the cancellation/withdrawal of this Offer, shall not undergo any change. The Offer Benefits are non-transferable. Eligible Customer hereby authorizes RRL/RJIO to collect his/her personal information including name, address and mobile number and share with its partners so as to enable the Eligible Customer to avail the Offer. The Eligible Customerâ s personal information will be stored and processed in accordance with RJIO Privacy Policy and RRL Privacy Policy which are available at https://www.jio.com/en-in/privacy-policy and https://relianceretail.com/privacy-policy.html, respectively. To get a new RJIO SIM, kindly visit nearest Jio Store, Reliance Digital or Jio retailer. To locate nearest Jio Store, visit https://www.jio.com/Jio/portal/storeLocator. In case of any queries/issues, please contact RJIO Customer Care at 198/18008899999 or write to care@jio.com. To get RJIO SIM activated along with Jio Prime, the Eligible Customer will have to complete activation formalities as required by RJIO. Gift will be delivered to consumer at the time of installation by LG Authorized Service Center or within 10-15 working days of TV purchase at the address given on invoice. The offers, all the warranties, guaranties, schemes and any other facility related to this device is sole responsibility of Reliance and LGEIL shall not be responsible for same. LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party. All disputes arising from offer are to be settled under Jurisdiction of Delhi Court 24X7 online brand store facilities are Available in select cities only. Please ask your retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts etc. before purchase.

Wireless MIC (WMIC.AMINI) is available with XBOOM model no. - OL100 / OK99 only.

Wired MIC (MIC.AMINI) is available with XBOOM model no. FH2/RL2/RK3/OK45/OL45/OK55/OK75 â

The participation in the above Offers are voluntary. Participation in this Offer constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Participant(s) unconditionally agrees not to make any claim or raise any complaint against LGEIL in this respect. LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw all the above mentioned offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party. The images shown here are for representation only, are simulated and may differ from actual product. All disputes arising from the above offers are to be settled under Jurisdiction of Delhi Court irrespective of the place where cause of action arise, the customer waive its right to dispute jurisdiction. Please ask your retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts etc. before purchase. Products are available without these offers also. By participating in these offers, the customer agrees to the all above terms & conditions.