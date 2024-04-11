Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU60PST

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection

webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%

Zoom x 1.6

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

LG BU60PST Real 4K Laser

LG BU60PST 6,000 ANSI Lumens

6,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost Power of Presentation

6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

 

Fits to Any Business

LG BU60PST Scalable
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
LG BU60PST Scalable
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

This corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG ProBeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU60 complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift

LG BU60PST 12 Point Warping

12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector

Sufficiently Compact Size

LG BU60, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

LG BU60PST Smart Wireless Connection

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BU60 keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*

  • Screen Size

    101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)

  • Projection Image

    254cm (100)@9.4~15.2ft

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom | All-Direction Zoom

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    Horiz ± 20% | Vert ± 50%

  • Brightness

    Up to 6000 ANSI Lumens**

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • Lamp Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Lamp Life

    Up to 20,000 hrs

  • Noise (Typical)

    29 / 30 / 33 dB(A)

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

  • *

    4K UHD resolution with 8.3 million discrete pixels projected by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing

  • **

    The Brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector

LG SMART TV

  • Web Browser

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth (with Speaker)

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes (with Miracast supporting device)

  • Wireless Contents Share

    Yes (with iOS, Adroid via TV Plus App, with DLNA supporting device)

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth sound out

    Yes

  • Built-in Speakers

    10W (5W+5W Stereo)

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI™

    2

  • USB Type A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RS-232C

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1 (HDBaseT)

  • HID

    Yes (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • IP Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Power Consumption

    440W

  • Standby Mode

    <0.5W

ACCESSORIES/MANUAL

  • Remote Control

    1 Standard (Battery included)

  • Manual

    Simple Book

  • Power Cord

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (WxHxD)

    370.84 x 154.94 x 325.12 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    579.12 x 271.78 x 441.96 mm

  • Weight

    9.70kg

  • Shipping Weight

    11.52kg

  • Product Dimensions excluding lens & legs

    370.84 x 144.78 x 289.56 mm

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    3 Years

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness