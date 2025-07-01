Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

 

Terms and Conditions

 

 

  1. 1. Eligibility: This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through LG.com (website)

  2. 2. Offer Details: A 20% discount on Selected AMC, shall apply when purchased along with a selected LG products from the provided list. This offer is subject to stock availability.

 

CATG

Sub Cat

Model

REF

FF

GL-S382SDSX

REF

FF

GL-S312SPZX

REF

SBS

GL-L257CPZ3

REF

SBS

GL-B257EUS3

REF

DC

GL-D201ASCU

REF

DC

GL-B281BPZX

REF

FF

GL-N292DPZY

WM

FL

FHP1209Z5M

WM

FL

FHB1208Z4M

WM

FL

FHD1107SWM

WM

TL

THD11SWP

WM

TL

T12SJMB1Z

WM

TL

T75VBMB1Z

WPR

WPR

WW184ETB

WPR

WPR

WW156RTTC

WPR

WPR

WW146RTLB

WPR

WPR

WW131NF

DW

DW

DFB424FM

DW

DW

DFB512FP

RAC

Split

USNQ18TNXE

RAC

Split

USNQ19YNZE

RAC

Split

USNQ19QNXE

RAC

Split

USNQ13JNYE

RAC

Split

USNQ24ENXE

RAC

Win

UW-Q18WUXA

TV

UHD

43UR75006LC.ATR

TV

UHD

50UR75006LC.ATR

TV

UHD

55UR75006LC.ATR

TV

UHD

65UR75006LC.ATR

TV

OLED

OLED55C56LA.ATR

 

  1. 3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.

 

  1. 4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 31st July 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.

 

  1. 5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.

 

  1. 6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.

 

  1. 7. Governing Law: These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.

 

  1. 8. All Product images are for illustration only.