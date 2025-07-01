We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms and Conditions
1. Eligibility: This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through LG.com (website)
2. Offer Details: A 20% discount on Selected AMC, shall apply when purchased along with a selected LG products from the provided list. This offer is subject to stock availability.
CATG
Sub Cat
Model
REF
FF
GL-S382SDSX
REF
FF
GL-S312SPZX
REF
SBS
GL-L257CPZ3
REF
SBS
GL-B257EUS3
REF
DC
GL-D201ASCU
REF
DC
GL-B281BPZX
REF
FF
GL-N292DPZY
WM
FL
FHP1209Z5M
WM
FL
FHB1208Z4M
WM
FL
FHD1107SWM
WM
TL
THD11SWP
WM
TL
T12SJMB1Z
WM
TL
T75VBMB1Z
WPR
WPR
WW184ETB
WPR
WPR
WW156RTTC
WPR
WPR
WW146RTLB
WPR
WPR
WW131NF
DW
DW
DFB424FM
DW
DW
DFB512FP
RAC
Split
USNQ18TNXE
RAC
Split
USNQ19YNZE
RAC
Split
USNQ19QNXE
RAC
Split
USNQ13JNYE
RAC
Split
USNQ24ENXE
RAC
Win
UW-Q18WUXA
TV
UHD
43UR75006LC.ATR
TV
UHD
50UR75006LC.ATR
TV
UHD
55UR75006LC.ATR
TV
UHD
65UR75006LC.ATR
TV
OLED
OLED55C56LA.ATR
3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.
4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 31st July 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.
5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.
6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.
7. Governing Law: These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.
8. All Product images are for illustration only.