• Offer valid till 30th JUN'22 or till the stock lasts, whichever is earlier. Pay `25 & bring home LG products are finance offers brought by select finance company and the offers are available at their sole discretion. Offers are applicable on select models and products only, please ask your store manager before purchase. Get home LG products in 25/5 EMI scheme; pay 5 EMI’s now & 20 EMIs later, applicable only on selected model and products only. Up to 25% discount applicable only on select model and products. All the finance offers are at the sole discretion of finance company.

• LG decision regarding all matters under offers shall be final and binding and no claims shall be entertained in this regard. Kindly check with store manager for offers before making purchase decision. All product shown are for illustration purpose only and actual product may vary due to product enhancement. 25% Special Cashback is applicable on select Credit and Debit cards up on select model of SBS Refrigerator GR-X31FMQHL (MAX `13000), Front Load Washing machine FHD2112STB (MAX `12000) & NANOCELL/OLED TV’s (OLED83C1PTZ, OLED88Z1PTZ, 75QNED91TPZ, 86QNED99TPZ, 86NANO91TPZ & 86NANO91TNA (Max. `25000) Offer valid till 30th June. Cashback will be posted to consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period unless instant cashback is activated in store. Please check with store in charge for the same. Cash back offer is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is solely liable for the same and LGEIL expressly disclaims any liability/responsibility in any and all manner whatsoever.

• LG has a tie-up with only the following banks cards for cash back – Credit Card EMI–HDFC/ICICI/AXIS/SCB/AMEX/CITI/BOB/SBI/KOTAK; Debit Card EMI –HDFC/ICICI/AXIS/Federal/KOTAK; Credit Card Non EMI– BOB. Min Transaction `20000 (except for select models of Water purifier/Microwave oven/ CAV and 14000 for select Refrigerator DC models. HDFC bank has an additional 8/10 month EMI option available. For purchase of a product eligible under this offer, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Three transactions per card are allowed during period (APR-JUN). Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. 2% customers buy down in Debit/Credit Card EMI for 9 months & above tenure and 1% in 6 and 8 month. `199 + GST charge applicable on HDFC/ICICI bank cards for EMI transactions (No cash back). `99 + GST applicable on amex bank cards for EMI transactions (No cash back). Only models mapped under normal cash back are eligible for cash back on Non EMI, Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenure for ICICI/SCB. Prices Mentioned are for Per Unit only and are Inclusive of all Taxes.

• LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extend the offer at any point of time without any prior notice or justification. By participating in offers, the customer agrees to all the above terms & Conditions. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Products are available for purchase without the offers as well. All disputes are to be settled /adjudicated in Delhi Courts only.

• India’s Most Trusted Brand; disclaimer: As per the TRA’s The Most Trusted Brands 2022 Report, a study conducted by TRA Research Pvt. Ltd.

• Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. For more information, please visit for more information, please visit www.lg.com/in or contact retailer/store manager.