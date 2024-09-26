We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.
Validity:
The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.
Category
Model
Coupon Value (In INR)
TV
32LM563BPTC
625
TV
32LQ643BPTA
869
TV
32LQ576BPSA
1859
TV
43UQ7550PSF
3519
TV
43UR7500PSC
4059
TV
50UR7500PSC
4679
TV
55UQ7550PSF
5159
TV
55UR7500PSC
4919
TV
65UR7500PSC
2440
TV
43QNED75SRA
8398
TV
55QNED75SRA
1680
TV
65QNED75SRA
4300
TV
OLED55A3PSA
5599
REF
GL-D199OBEY
349
REF
GL-B199OBEY
349
REF
GL-B199OBJC
349
REF
GL-B199OSJC
349
REF
GL-D201ASCY
349
REF
GL-D201ABCY
349
REF
GL-S342SPZX
499
REF
GL-S382SDSX
499
REF
GL-S342SDSX
499
REF
GL-S382SPZX
499
REF
GL-S302SPZY
499
REF
GL-S312SPZX
499
REF
GL-I292RPZX
2,000
REF
GL-D211HBCZ
349
REF
GL-D201ABCU
349
REF
GL-B257HDSY
2,999
REF
GL-B257HDS3
2,999
REF
GL-S412SPZX
499
REF
GL-S422SPZX
499
REF
GL-S262SESX
499
REF
GL-D201ASCU
349
REF
GL-D199OSEY
349
REF
GL-D241ABCU
349
REF
GL-D241ABCY
349
REF
GL-D201ASEU
349
REF
GL-D201ABEU
349
REF
GL-B257HWBY
2,999
REF
GL-D201ABPU
349
REF
GL-S292RDSX
499
MWO
MJEN286UFW
499
MWO
MC3286BRUM
399
MWO
MC2886BRUM
399
MWO
MC2846BV
399
MWO
MC2146BV
399
MWO
MS2043BP
299
DW
DFB424FP
599
DW
DFB532FP
499
WPR
WW142NPC
499
WPR
WW152NP
499
WPR
WW184EPB
699
WPR
WW184EPC
699
WPR
WW155NPB
499
RAC
TS-Q19BNZE
699
RAC
TS-Q18JNXE3
699
RAC
TS-H19VNXE
999
RAC
TS-H24VNXE
999
RAC
TS-Q14ENZE
499
RAC
TS-Q24ENXE
999
RAC
TS-Q13JNYE
499
RAC
TS-Q18TNXE2
699
RAC
TS-Q12JNXE
499
RAC
TS-Q19YNZE
699
RAC
TS-Q12CNXE1
499
APR
AS60GHWG0
499
WM
FHM1065SDW
499
WM
FHM1408BDW
499
WM
FHM1408BDM
499
WM
FHM1207SDW
499
WM
FHM1207SDM
499
WM
FHP1208Z3M
499
WM
FHP1209Z5M
499
WM
FHD0905SWM
499
WM
FHB1208Z4M
499
WM
FHB1209Z2M
499
WM
T80SKMB1Z
499
WM
T65SKSF4Z
399
WM
T70SKSF1Z
399
WM
T80SKSF1Z
399
WM
T75SKMB1Z
399
WM
THD09NPF
399
WM
THD09SPM
399
WM
P6001RGZ
249
WM
P7020NGAZ
249
WM
P8530SRAZ
249
The Coupon is valid from 25th September, 2024 to 2nd October, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.
Redemption:
The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.
The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.
The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.
The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.
The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.
The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.
Restrictions:
The Coupon may not apply to all products.
The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.
We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.
Miscellaneous:
These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.
Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.
By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy ) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.