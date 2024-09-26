This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.



Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

Category Model Coupon Value (In INR) TV 32LM563BPTC 625 TV 32LQ643BPTA 869 TV 32LQ576BPSA 1859 TV 43UQ7550PSF 3519 TV 43UR7500PSC 4059 TV 50UR7500PSC 4679 TV 55UQ7550PSF 5159 TV 55UR7500PSC 4919 TV 65UR7500PSC 2440 TV 43QNED75SRA 8398 TV 55QNED75SRA 1680 TV 65QNED75SRA 4300 TV OLED55A3PSA 5599 REF GL-D199OBEY 349 REF GL-B199OBEY 349 REF GL-B199OBJC 349 REF GL-B199OSJC 349 REF GL-D201ASCY 349 REF GL-D201ABCY 349 REF GL-S342SPZX 499 REF GL-S382SDSX 499 REF GL-S342SDSX 499 REF GL-S382SPZX 499 REF GL-S302SPZY 499 REF GL-S312SPZX 499 REF GL-I292RPZX 2,000 REF GL-D211HBCZ 349 REF GL-D201ABCU 349 REF GL-B257HDSY 2,999 REF GL-B257HDS3 2,999 REF GL-S412SPZX 499 REF GL-S422SPZX 499 REF GL-S262SESX 499 REF GL-D201ASCU 349 REF GL-D199OSEY 349 REF GL-D241ABCU 349 REF GL-D241ABCY 349 REF GL-D201ASEU 349 REF GL-D201ABEU 349 REF GL-B257HWBY 2,999 REF GL-D201ABPU 349 REF GL-S292RDSX 499 MWO MJEN286UFW 499 MWO MC3286BRUM 399 MWO MC2886BRUM 399 MWO MC2846BV 399 MWO MC2146BV 399 MWO MS2043BP 299 DW DFB424FP 599 DW DFB532FP 499 WPR WW142NPC 499 WPR WW152NP 499 WPR WW184EPB 699 WPR WW184EPC 699 WPR WW155NPB 499 RAC TS-Q19BNZE 699 RAC TS-Q18JNXE3 699 RAC TS-H19VNXE 999 RAC TS-H24VNXE 999 RAC TS-Q14ENZE 499 RAC TS-Q24ENXE 999 RAC TS-Q13JNYE 499 RAC TS-Q18TNXE2 699 RAC TS-Q12JNXE 499 RAC TS-Q19YNZE 699 RAC TS-Q12CNXE1 499 APR AS60GHWG0 499 WM FHM1065SDW 499 WM FHM1408BDW 499 WM FHM1408BDM 499 WM FHM1207SDW 499 WM FHM1207SDM 499 WM FHP1208Z3M 499 WM FHP1209Z5M 499 WM FHD0905SWM 499 WM FHB1208Z4M 499 WM FHB1209Z2M 499 WM T80SKMB1Z 499 WM T65SKSF4Z 399 WM T70SKSF1Z 399 WM T80SKSF1Z 399 WM T75SKMB1Z 399 WM THD09NPF 399 WM THD09SPM 399 WM P6001RGZ 249 WM P7020NGAZ 249 WM P8530SRAZ 249

The Coupon is valid from 25th September, 2024 to 2nd October, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com .

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.