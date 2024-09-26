Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

 

Validity:

 

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

 

Category

Model

Coupon Value (In INR)

TV

32LM563BPTC

625

TV

32LQ643BPTA

869

TV

32LQ576BPSA

1859

TV

43UQ7550PSF

3519

TV

43UR7500PSC

4059

TV

50UR7500PSC

4679

TV

55UQ7550PSF

5159

TV

55UR7500PSC

4919

TV

65UR7500PSC

2440

TV

43QNED75SRA

8398

TV

55QNED75SRA

1680

TV

65QNED75SRA

4300

TV

OLED55A3PSA

5599

REF

GL-D199OBEY

349

REF

GL-B199OBEY

349

REF

GL-B199OBJC

349

REF

GL-B199OSJC

349

REF

GL-D201ASCY

349

REF

GL-D201ABCY

349

REF

GL-S342SPZX

499

REF

GL-S382SDSX

499

REF

GL-S342SDSX

499

REF

GL-S382SPZX

499

REF

GL-S302SPZY

499

REF

GL-S312SPZX

499

REF

GL-I292RPZX

2,000

REF

GL-D211HBCZ

349

REF

GL-D201ABCU

349

REF

GL-B257HDSY

2,999

REF

GL-B257HDS3

2,999

REF

GL-S412SPZX

499

REF

GL-S422SPZX

499

REF

GL-S262SESX

499

REF

GL-D201ASCU

349

REF

GL-D199OSEY

349

REF

GL-D241ABCU

349

REF

GL-D241ABCY

349

REF

GL-D201ASEU

349

REF

GL-D201ABEU

349

REF

GL-B257HWBY

2,999

REF

GL-D201ABPU

349

REF

GL-S292RDSX

499

MWO

MJEN286UFW

499

MWO

MC3286BRUM

399

MWO

MC2886BRUM

399

MWO

MC2846BV

399

MWO

MC2146BV

399

MWO

MS2043BP

299

DW

DFB424FP

599

DW

DFB532FP

499

WPR

WW142NPC

499

WPR

WW152NP

499

WPR

WW184EPB

699

WPR

WW184EPC

699

WPR

WW155NPB

499

RAC

TS-Q19BNZE

699

RAC

TS-Q18JNXE3

699

RAC

TS-H19VNXE

999

RAC

TS-H24VNXE

999

RAC

TS-Q14ENZE

499

RAC

TS-Q24ENXE

999

RAC

TS-Q13JNYE

499

RAC

TS-Q18TNXE2

699

RAC

TS-Q12JNXE

499

RAC

TS-Q19YNZE

699

RAC

TS-Q12CNXE1

499

APR

AS60GHWG0

499

WM

FHM1065SDW

499

WM

FHM1408BDW

499

WM

FHM1408BDM

499

WM

FHM1207SDW

499

WM

FHM1207SDM

499

WM

FHP1208Z3M

499

WM

FHP1209Z5M

499

WM

FHD0905SWM

499

WM

FHB1208Z4M

499

WM

FHB1209Z2M

499

WM

T80SKMB1Z

499

WM

T65SKSF4Z

399

WM

T70SKSF1Z

399

WM

T80SKSF1Z

399

WM

T75SKMB1Z

399

WM

THD09NPF

399

WM

THD09SPM

399

WM

P6001RGZ

249

WM

P7020NGAZ

249

WM

P8530SRAZ

249

 

The Coupon is valid from 25th September, 2024 to 2nd October, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

 

Redemption:

 

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com

 

Restrictions:

 

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

 

Miscellaneous:

 

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.

By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy ) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.