Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

 

Validity:

 

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

 

Category

Model

Coupon Value (In INR)

REF

GL-D199OBEY

349.00

REF

GL-B199OBEY

349.00

REF

GL-B199OBJC

349.00

REF

GL-B199OSJC

349.00

REF

GL-D201ASCY

349.00

REF

GL-D201ABCY

349.00

REF

GL-S342SPZX

499.00

REF

GL-S382SDSX

499.00

REF

GL-S342SDSX

499.00

REF

GL-S382SPZX

499.00

REF

GL-S302SPZY

499.00

REF

GL-S312SPZX

499.00

REF

GL-I292RPZX

2,000.00

REF

GL-D211HBCZ

349.00

REF

GL-D201ABCU

349.00

REF

GL-B257HDSY

2,999.00

REF

GL-B257HDS3

2,999.00

REF

GL-S412SPZX

499.00

REF

GL-S422SPZX

499.00

REF

GL-S262SESX

499.00

REF

GL-D201ASCU

349.00

REF

GL-D199OSEY

349.00

REF

GL-D241ABCU

349.00

REF

GL-D241ABCY

349.00

REF

GL-D201ASEU

349.00

REF

GL-D201ABEU

349.00

REF

GL-B257HWBY

2,999.00

REF

GL-D201ABPU

349.00

REF

GL-S292RDSX

499.00

MWO

MJEN286UFW

499.00

MWO

MC3286BRUM

399.00

MWO

MC2886BRUM

399.00

MWO

MC2846BV

399.00

MWO

MC2146BV

399.00

MWO

MS2043BP

299.00

DW

DFB424FP

599.00

DW

DFB532FP

499.00

WPR

WW142NPC

499.00

WPR

WW152NP

499.00

WPR

WW184EPB

699.00

WPR

WW184EPC

699.00

WPR

WW155NPB

499.00

RAC

TS-Q19BNZE

699.00

RAC

TS-Q18JNXE3

699.00

RAC

TS-H19VNXEC

999.00

RAC

TS-H24VNXE

999.00

RAC

TS-Q14ENZE

499.00

RAC

TS-Q24ENXE

999.00

RAC

TS-Q13JNYE

499.00

RAC

TS-Q18TNXE2

699.00

RAC

TS-Q12JNXE

499.00

RAC

TS-Q19YNZE

699.00

RAC

TS-Q12CNXE1

499.00

APR

AS60GHWG0

499.00

WM

FHM1065SDW

499.00

WM

FHM1408BDW

499.00

WM

FHM1408BDM

499.00

WM

FHM1207SDW

499.00

WM

FHM1207SDM

499.00

WM

FHP1208Z3M

499.00

WM

FHP1209Z5M

499.00

WM

FHD0905SWM

499.00

WM

FHB1208Z4M

499.00

WM

FHB1209Z2M

499.00

WM

T80SKMB1Z

499.00

WM

T65SKSF4Z

399.00

WM

T70SKSF1Z

399.00

WM

T80SKSF1Z

399.00

WM

T75SKMB1Z

399.00

WM

THD09NPF

399.00

WM

THD09SPM

399.00

WM

P6001RGZ

249.00

WM

P7020NGAZ

249.00

WM

P8530SRAZ

249.00

 

The Coupon is valid from 25th September, 2024 to 2nd October, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

 

Redemption:

 

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com

 

Restrictions:

 

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

 

Miscellaneous:

 

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.

By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy ) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.