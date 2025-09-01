GENERAL:

All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Ltd. Official website lg.com/in .

For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

1. LG Gaming Days Sale

1.1 The Gaming Days sale on LG Monitors is live from 8th to 12th Sep 2025 on selected Gaming models and may change without prior notice. The offer is valid until 11:59 PM IST on 12TH Sep 2025 and will automatically expire thereafter.

1.2 During the LG Monitor Gaming Days sale, a discount up to INR 85,000* is applicable on the selected models*

Model Suffix MRP OBS RRP Discount 45GS95QE-B.ATR 234999 149999 85000 34GS95QE-B.ATR 166500 109499 57001 39GS95QE-B.ATR 190000 135999 54001 27GS95QE-B.ATR 120000 79999 40001 27GS60F-B.ATR 47000 13499 33501 27GR93U-B.ATR 79000 48499 30501 32GS95UV-B.ATR 140000 110000 30000 32GS95UE-B.ATR 140000 110000 30000 27GX790A-B.ATR 120000 100000 20000 34GP63A-B.ATR 49000 31999 17001 34GP63A-B.ATR 49000 31999 17001 27GS60QC-B.ATRQ 27500 17099 10401 24GS65F-B.ATR 20000 10499 9501 27GS65F-B.ATR 23500 13999 9501 32GS85Q-B.ATR 45000 35499 9501 27GS75Q-B.ATR 32000 22999 9001 27GS85Q-B.ATR 35000 26099 8901 24GS60F-B.ATR 20000 11799 8201 32GS75Q-B.ATR 35000 29199 5801 32GS60QC-B.ATRQ 28000 23490 4510 27G850A-B.ATR 90000 85899 4101

1.3 Additional a discount up to 10% is applicable on the below selected models using coupon codes.

Model Suffix Gaming Days Offer 45GS95QE-B.ATR 10% 34GS95QE-B.ATR 10% 39GS95QE-B.ATR 10% 27GS95QE-B.ATR 10% 32GS95UV-B.ATR 10% 32GS95UE-B.ATR 10% 27GX790A-B.ATR 10% 27G850A-B.ATR 5%

1.4 The Coupons is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

1.5 The coupon code is applicable only for 1 time by a single user.

1.6 The offer is applicable on available LG 60.96 cm(24) Monitor, LG 68.58 cm (27) Monitor and LG 73.66 cm(29) Monitor products and may change without prior notice.

1.7 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/login ) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions

1.8 This discount offer cannot be combined with any other promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

2. Cashback and No Cost EMI

2.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).

2.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Jul'25~Sep'25). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

2.3 Upto 10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

2.4 Upto 10%/ upto INR 10,000 Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

2.5 Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

2.6 EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI participant need to connect with their bank. EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. . Participants are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only