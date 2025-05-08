Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Terms and conditions

 

 

1. Eligibility: This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through LG.com (website)

2. Offer Details: A 20% discount on Selected AMC, shall apply when purchased along with a selected LG products from the provided list. This offer is subject to stock availability.

 

 

Category

Model

REF

GL-T382TPZX

REF

GL-L257CPZ3

REF

GL-B257HMC3

REF

GR-H812HLHM

REF

GL-N292DPZY

WM

FHP1209Z5M

WM

FHD0905SWM

WM

FHD1107SWM

WM

THD11SWP

WM

THD11SWM

WM

T12SJMB1Z

WPR

WW184ETB

WPR

WW156RTTB

WPR

WW155NTB

WPR

WW136RTNB

WPR

WW132NF

DW

DFB532FP

DW

DFB512FP

RAC

US-Q18TNXE

RAC

US-Q19QNXE

RAC

US-Q19BNZE

RAC

US-Q24ENXE

RAC

US-H19VNXE

 

3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.

 

4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 1st September 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.

 

5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.

 

6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.

 

7. Governing Law: These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.


8. All Product images are for illustration only.

 