1. Eligibility: This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through LG.com (website)





2. Offer Details: A 20% discount on Selected AMC, shall apply when purchased along with a selected LG products from the provided list. This offer is subject to stock availability.

Category Model REF GL-T382TPZX REF GL-L257CPZ3 REF GL-B257HMC3 REF GR-H812HLHM REF GL-N292DPZY WM FHP1209Z5M WM FHD0905SWM WM FHD1107SWM WM THD11SWP WM THD11SWM WM T12SJMB1Z WPR WW184ETB WPR WW156RTTB WPR WW155NTB WPR WW136RTNB WPR WW132NF DW DFB532FP DW DFB512FP RAC US-Q18TNXE RAC US-Q19QNXE RAC US-Q19BNZE RAC US-Q24ENXE RAC US-H19VNXE

3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.

4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 1st September 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.

5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.

6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.

7. Governing Law: These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.



8. All Product images are for illustration only.