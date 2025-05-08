We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms and conditions
1. Eligibility: This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through LG.com (website)
2. Offer Details: A 20% discount on Selected AMC, shall apply when purchased along with a selected LG products from the provided list. This offer is subject to stock availability.
Category
Model
REF
GL-T382TPZX
REF
GL-L257CPZ3
REF
GL-B257HMC3
REF
GR-H812HLHM
REF
GL-N292DPZY
WM
FHP1209Z5M
WM
FHD0905SWM
WM
FHD1107SWM
WM
THD11SWP
WM
THD11SWM
WM
T12SJMB1Z
WPR
WW184ETB
WPR
WW156RTTB
WPR
WW155NTB
WPR
WW136RTNB
WPR
WW132NF
DW
DFB532FP
DW
DFB512FP
RAC
US-Q18TNXE
RAC
US-Q19QNXE
RAC
US-Q19BNZE
RAC
US-Q24ENXE
RAC
US-H19VNXE
3. Account Creation: Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of this offer.
4. Promotional Period: This is a limited-time offer valid till 1st September 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier.
5. General Conditions: The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also apply.
6. Contact Information: For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may contact the LG customer support team.
7. Governing Law: These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.
8. All Product images are for illustration only.