All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website lg.com/in.

For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

1. LG QHD Monitor Series Launch Offers

1.1 LG QHD Monitor series sale is live from 2nd to 13th May 2025. The offer is valid until 11:59 PM IST on 13th May 2025 and will automatically expire thereafter.

1.2 During the LG QHD Monitor series (24U631A, 27U631A, 32U631A) launch, the series starts from INR 14,000*

1.3 Additional a discount worth INR 1490 is applicable on the below models using coupon codes.

Model Event Offer Event Discount Amount Coupon Code for Event 24U631A-B.ATRQ 7% 980.00 GRABNEWQHD 27U631A-B.ATRQ 7% 1190.00 GRABNEWQHD 32U631A-B.ATRQ 7% 1490.00 GRABNEWQHD

1.4 The Coupons is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

1.5 The coupon code is applicable only for 1 time by a single user.

1.6 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices( www.lg.com/in/privacy ).By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions

1.7 This discount offer cannot be combined with any other promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.