1. Contest Overview

The Radio Optimism Contest is organized by LG Electronics India Ltd. (LGEIL)

The Contest will be conducted exclusively on LG India’s official social media platforms:

Contest Period:

The contest will run from 22nd September 2025 at 9:00 AM IST to 30th September 2025 at 11:59 PM IST.

2. Eligibility Criteria

The contest is open to all citizens of India who are 18 years of age or older as of the contest start date.

Participation in this contest is voluntary and implies full and unconditional acceptance of these Terms & Conditions.

3. How to Participate

To enter the contest, participants must complete all of the following steps:

1. Create Content

a. Generate a minimum of 25 songs using the LG Radio Optimism platform.

2. Post Your Entry

a. Share all the links via DM to LG social platforms.

b. Post a story with a song you created via Radio Optimism

3. Engage with the Official Contest Post

a. Like the official contest announcement post on LG India's social page.

b. Comment “Done” under the contest post.

c. Tag at least 5 friends in your comment.

d. Follow LG India social media account on the Participating Platform

Participants are required to follow LG India’s official account on the same platform where they share their entry:

All steps are mandatory to be eligible for winning. Incomplete or incorrect entries will be disqualified.

4. Winner Selection & Announcement

A total of ninety five (95) winners will be selected by LG India based on: Creativity and originality of the content Completion of all contest steps Adherence to the theme

The selection of winners will be at the sole discretion of LG India, and the decision will be final and binding.

Winners will be notified via Direct Message (DM) on the platform they used to participate, within 7 days after the contest ends.

Winners must respond within 48 hours of notification with the required personal details (name, contact info, email, address, etc.) to claim their prize.

Failure to respond within the stipulated time will lead to forfeiture of the prize and LG India may choose an alternate winner.

5. Prize Details

Each winner will receive a Starbucks India e-voucher worth ₹1,000.

Vouchers can be redeemed: At Starbucks outlets across India during billing Online via the Starbucks India mobile app

Validity: Vouchers will be valid for 6 month from the date of issue.

The prize is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and cannot be redeemed for cash.

6. Rights to Content & Publicity

By participating, you grant LG Electronics India Ltd. a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, or display the submitted content for promotional, marketing, and contest-related purposes across LG India’s digital platforms.

a to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, or display the submitted content for promotional, marketing, and contest-related purposes across LG India’s digital platforms. Participants retain ownership of their content but agree to its use by LG India without further notice or compensation.

7. General Terms & Conditions

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, cancel, suspend, or extend the contest or any part thereof at its sole discretion, without any prior notice.

Any entries found to be plagiarized, offensive, inappropriate, or violating platform guidelines will be disqualified.

Participants are responsible for providing accurate and complete information. LG India is not responsible for delayed or incorrect entries due to technical issues.

Taxes, if applicable, on the prize will be borne by the winners.

Participation implies acceptance of all contest terms and conditions.

No correspondence or disputes regarding winner selection will be entertained.

All decisions made by LG India regarding this contest are final.

The contest is governed by the laws of India, and any disputes shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of courts in Delhi.

8. Limitation of Liability

LG India, its affiliates, and partners are not responsible for:

Technical failures or disruptions during the contest period.

Loss, theft, or misuse of prize vouchers.

Any direct or indirect damages, claims, or losses arising from participation in this contest or the use of the prize.

9. Privacy & Data Usage

Personal data collected as part of this contest will be handled as per LG India’s Privacy Policy.

By entering the contest, you consent to the use of your name, contact details, and entry content by LG India solely for contest and promotional purposes.

10. Contact & Support

For any queries or concerns related to the contest, participants can reach out via LG India’s official social media handles:

By participating in this contest, you confirm that you have read, understood, and agreed to all the above Terms and Conditions.