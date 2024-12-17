Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 340L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi Convertible, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel , 2 Star

LG 340L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi Convertible, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel , 2 Star

GL-B382CDSY

LG 340L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Door Cooling+™, Wi-Fi Convertible, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel , 2 Star

Key Features

  • Wi-Fi Convertible
  • LG ThinQTM
  • Door Cooling+TM & Multi Air Flow
  • 3 star - Energy Efficient
  • Smart DiagnosticTM
More

A kitchen showcasing a stylish refrigerator, highlighting its elegant design and seamless integration into the decor.

All New Bottom Freezer Refrigerators for Your Premium Kitchen

A close-up view of a kitchen featuring a sleek refrigerator, showing its 600mm width and modern design within the space.

Impeccable Exterior Design

The new sleek and elegant bottom mount fridge is 600mm in width and accommodates most kitchens with a premium exterior design that will complement your own kitchen.

DoorCooling⁺™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster. Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

AI Thinq

Wi-Fi Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

convertible freezer

Background white image
Smart Learner

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Learner learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Learner Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Learner Algorithm

Smart Learner analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance
Smart Learner Air Function lowers the temperature by 1℃ when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Learner will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage
Smart Learner Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh
smartdiagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

A refrigerator with Multi Air Flow technology, showing temperature control that helps keep stored items fresh for longer

Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer.

Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

A refrigerator with Auto Smart Connect, highlighting its integration with a inverter for reliable power during outages.

Energy Saving

Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored 
food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates

 less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10   years warranty!

All Spec

