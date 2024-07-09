Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 242L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Purple Bloom Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-N292DPBY

GL-N292DPBY

LG 242L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Purple Bloom Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-N292DPBY-Refrigerators-Front-View

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

refrigerators

260 Ltr Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

260 Ltr Moist and Fresh

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST 'N' FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-N292BDSY 260 Ltr Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool
air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that
each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

260 Ltr Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

260 Ltr Bottle Storage

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GL-N292DPBY

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    585 x 1475 x 669

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    267

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Purple Bloom

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    53

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    585 x 1475 x 669

  • Product Weight (kg)

    47

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    2

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    2 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Purple Bloom

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    267

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 2 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

