272L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators
GL-N312SDSY
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555x637x1680
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
271
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Dazzle Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555x637x1680
-
Product Weight (kg)
52
-
Packing Weight (kg)
57
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
2 Star
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Dazzle Steel
-
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
271
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
21
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091836397
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Buy Directly
GL-N312SDSY
272L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator