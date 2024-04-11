Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
272L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-N312SPZY

GL-N312SPZY

272L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-N312SPZY

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

GL-N312SPZY

LG GL-N312SPZY Ltr Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-N312SPZY 360 Ltr Moist and Fresh

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GL-N312SPZY
Capacity (Litre)
272
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
580 x 663 x 1791
Technology
Inverter Linear Compressor
Performance
Door Cooling+™

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    580 x 1791 x 663

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter(BSA075NHMV)

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    580 x 1791 x 663

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    2

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter(BSA075NHMV)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Trimless Tempered Glass

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

