343L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-N382SDSY

GL-N382SDSY

343L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-N382SDSY

Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

LG GL-N382SDSY Refrigerator Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

GL-N382SDSYMoving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-N382SDSY

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600x710x1720

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    282

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600x710x1720

  • Product Weight (kg)

    58

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    64

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    2 Star

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    282

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    28

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091617255

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

343L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Dazzle Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator