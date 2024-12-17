Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 380L, Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor,Smart Diagnosis™, Dazzle Steel Finish, 2-Star

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG 380L, Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor,Smart Diagnosis™, Dazzle Steel Finish, 2-Star

GL-N412SDSY

LG 380L, Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor,Smart Diagnosis™, Dazzle Steel Finish, 2-Star

()
  • LG GL-N412SDSY double door refrigerator front view
  • door open with food
  • perspective
  • open view
  • perspective
  • top open view
  • bottom open view
  • left view
  • right view
  • perspective
  • Back view
LG GL-N412SDSY double door refrigerator front view
door open with food
perspective
open view
perspective
top open view
bottom open view
left view
right view
perspective
Back view

Key Features

  • Multi air flow
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Smart diagnosis
  • Auto smart connect
More

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG gl-n412sdsy

LG GL-N412SDSY Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-N412SDSY Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-N412SDSY Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-N412SDSY

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    288

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    74

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • Product Weight (kg)

    65

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    2

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    288

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Full + 2 Half + 1 Egg

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    380

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    90

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    290

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    290

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: