LG 252L Double Door Refrigerator, Convertible, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Onyx Black, 2 Star

GL-S252ZOBY
LG GL-S252ZOBY Double Door Refrigerator front view
Key Features

  • Smart Mode - Ideal Temperature in all seasons
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Fresh Zone - Spacious 23.5L compartment
  • Lower Door Basket
frostfree

frostfree

Frost Free

No manual defrosting, no icy build-up-just effortless cooling every day.

Smart Mode

smart mode

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and

circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator,

ensuring that each and every food item is

properly cooled.

convertible

convertible

Convertible with
Dairy Mode

Convert freezer to fridge with dedicated dairy mode

 

fresh zone

fresh zone

Fresh Zone

A spacious 25.3L compartment offering
23% more room to keep fruits and vegetables fresh and crisp.

fresh zone

fresh zone

Turbo Fresh Zone

Retains cold air even with frequent door openings

golden pocket

golden pocket

Golden Pocket Handle

Adds elegance to the refrigerator with a sleek, premium design.

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage

Ample storage with space for 2L bottles and More space for small items

Smart inverter

Smart inverter

Smart Inverter Compressor

Delivers higher energy efficiency, long-lasting performance with 10-year warranty, and whisper-quiet operation.

* Based on KTL test result comparing KS C ISO 15502 energy consumption between LGE models R-B601GM(LG conventional reciprocating compressor)
and R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor).Result may vary in actual usage condition.

** 10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged(Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect

Stay worry-free during power cuts with inverter-compatible cooling that uses minimal energy

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.

