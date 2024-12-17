Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 246L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Diagnosis, Multi-Air Flow, Blue Aurora Finish, 3-Star

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG 246L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Diagnosis, Multi-Air Flow, Blue Aurora Finish, 3-Star

GL-S262SBAX

LG 246L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Diagnosis, Multi-Air Flow, Blue Aurora Finish, 3-Star

()
  • LG gl-s262sbax double door refrigerators Front View
  • front door open with food
  • front top door open
  • front bottom door open
  • front door open
  • detail view
  • left view
  • right view
  • left bottom prospective view
  • left open prospective view
  • rear view
LG gl-s262sbax double door refrigerators Front View
front door open with food
front top door open
front bottom door open
front door open
detail view
left view
right view
left bottom prospective view
left open prospective view
rear view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Convertible
  • Multi Air Flow
  • 2 Star
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Auto Smart Connect™
More

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

Double-Door Refrigerators

LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space
Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air
to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring
that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Bottle Storage

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-S262SBAX-Dimension-M

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    232

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Aurora

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    57

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • Product Weight (kg)

    52

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Aurora

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    232

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    246

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    58

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    188

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    246

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: