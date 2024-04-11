Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 240L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GL-S292RDSX

LG GL-S292RDSX Front View
LG GL-S292RDSX Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GL-S292RDSX Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Quick solutions Remotely with your Phone Diagnosing Fridge Problems.

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

Avoids unnecessary visits of a service person and saves visiting charges!

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-S292RDSX Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

LG GL-S292RDSX MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-S292RDSX Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-S292RDSX Bottle Storage

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-S292RDSX Double Twist Ice Tray

Double Twist Ice Tray

Allows you to get easy access to ice when you need some extra.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-S292RDSX
Capacity (Litre)
240
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
585 x 703 x 1475
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor
Performance
Convertible

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    585 x 1475 x 703

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    High Gloss Finish

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    585 x 1475 x 703

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    3

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    High Gloss Finish

  • Handle Type

    Royale

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Toughened Glass

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

