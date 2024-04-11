We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 240L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
585 x 1475 x 703
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Finish (Door)
High Gloss Finish
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
FEATURES
Star Rating
3
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Royale
PERFORMANCE
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Toughened Glass
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Buy Directly
GL-S292RDSX
LG 240L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor