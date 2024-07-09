We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
272L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Diagnosis™ in Shiny Steel Finish
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 637 x 1680
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
236
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 637 x 1680
-
Product Weight (kg)
54
-
Packing Weight (kg)
59
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
-
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
236
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Toughened Glass
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091917812
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
272
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
58
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
214
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
