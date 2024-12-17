Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 380L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Diagnosis™, MOIST ‘N’ FRESH, Urban Steel Finish, 2 Star

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG 380L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Diagnosis™, MOIST ‘N’ FRESH, Urban Steel Finish, 2 Star

GL-S412SUSY

LG 380L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Diagnosis™, MOIST ‘N’ FRESH, Urban Steel Finish, 2 Star

()
  • LG GL-S412SUSY double door refrigerator front view
  • front door open with food
  • detail view
  • top door open view
  • bottom door open view
  • front open view
  • side open view
  • side view
  • side view
  • prospective view
  • rear view
LG GL-S412SUSY double door refrigerator front view
front door open with food
detail view
top door open view
bottom door open view
front open view
side open view
side view
side view
prospective view
rear view

Key Features

  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Toughened Glass Shelves

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG gl-s412susy

LG GN-H702HLHM 506 Ltr Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GN-H702HLHM Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

GL-S412SUSY-Auto-Smart-Connect-D

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

GL-N412DDSY-Moist and Fresh

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-S412SUSY Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-S412SUSY-Bottle-Storage

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-S412SUSY-Double-Twist-Ice-Tray.

Double Twist Ice Tray

Allows you to get easy access to ice when you need some extra.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-S412SUSY-Dimension

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    288

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Urban Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    74

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • Product Weight (kg)

    65

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    2

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Urban Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    288

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Full + 2 Half + 1 Egg

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    380

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    90

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    290

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    290

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: