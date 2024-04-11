We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
**51% energy saving:- Based on third party test report under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***35%* faster cooling:- Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.
****99.999%* bacteria:- Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555x637x1680
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
235.5924
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Ebony Sheen
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555x637x1680
-
Product Weight (kg)
54
-
Packing Weight (kg)
59
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Star Rating
3 Star
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Ebony Sheen
-
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
235.5924
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
21
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091912909
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
Buy Directly
GL-T312TESX
272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator