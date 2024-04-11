Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-T312TESX

272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-T312TESX

272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-T312TESX
Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

GL-T312TESX-Inverter-Linear-Feature-Image-D
LG's Range of ConvertiblePLUS Refrigerators ensure that you maximize on your food storage and relish the fresh fruits and vegetables as if you got it straight from the farm.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**51% energy saving:- Based on third party test report under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***35%* faster cooling:- Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.
****99.999%* bacteria:- Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

DIMENSIONS

GL-T312TESX

Key Specs

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555x637x1680

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    235.5924

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Ebony Sheen

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555x637x1680

  • Product Weight (kg)

    54

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    59

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    3 Star

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Ebony Sheen

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    235.5924

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    21

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091912909

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

GL-T312TESX

GL-T312TESX

272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator