  • Get 12.5%* instant cashback upto Rs.6000*(Max Discount) on No Cost EMI / Full payment on selected credit and debit card (on Leading Participating *Banks like: HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis & others).

GL-T382TDSX

LGgl-t382tdsx double door refrigerator front view
front door open with food
front door open
Bottom door open
top door open
detail view
detail view
left view
right view
left prospective view
left view open
rear view

Key Features

  • Wi-Fi Convertible
  • LG ThinQ
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

double door refrigrator

wifi-convertible

LG ThinQ

Convertible
Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Door Cooling+™
Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness
Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Refrigerator Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GL-T382TDSX-Dimension-M
Capacity (Litre)
343
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
600 x 710 x 1720
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor
Performance
Smart Diagnosis

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    245

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Product Weight (kg)

    61 Kg

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    67 Kg

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    245

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes (4)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091610348

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    343 L

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    81 L

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    262 L

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (1)

