398L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Wi-Fi, Door Cooling™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by pla
cing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution. *Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in AI ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700x680x1760
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
252
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Ebony Sheen
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700x680x1760
-
Product Weight (kg)
69
-
Packing Weight (kg)
77
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Star Rating
3 Star
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Ebony Sheen
-
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
252
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
33
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091788443
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Buy Directly
GL-T422VESX
